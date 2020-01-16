Woman Fatally Struck by B41 Bus

FLATLANDS — This morning a woman was fatally hit by an MTA bus in Flatlands.

Around 9 a.m. today, a woman was fatally struck by a B41 bus around Flatlands and Flatbush avenues, just hours after a sanitation truck struck a woman in her 60s in Bensonhurst.

“It appears a passenger was on the New York City bus and was attempting to get off the bus,” NYPD Chief Charles Scholl told the Daily News at the scene. “She went under the rear wheels of the vehicle.”

The bus driver remained on the scene, police said.

The victim was found unconscious and unresponsive, with severe trauma to the head, police said. She was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency medical services.

Currently, police do not suspect the bus driver in any criminality and the investigation is ongoing.

This is the fifth pedestrian-related death this year in Brooklyn. On January 8, 68-year-old Judith Wieder died when she was hit by a cement truck in Borough Park, on January 3, 70-year-old Maria Lorente was struck and killed steps away from her residence in Canarsie, and yesterday a 67-year-old woman passed after being struck in Clinton Hill.

There was a close call in Boro Park last week, as well, when a young boy was running across the street and got hit by a car.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of this female is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, on Twitter @NYPDTips.