Senior Pedestrian Killed in Canarsie Hit-and-Run

CANARSIE — A senior pedestrian was struck by a car in Canarsie on Friday afternoon.

On Friday, January 3, around 1 p.m., police responded to a 911 call for a pedestrian struck at Flatlands Avenue and East 78 Street, cops said. The victim, 70-year-old Maria Lorente, was steps away from her residence.

A dark-colored sedan was traveling westbound on Flatlands Avenue when it struck Lorente, while she was crossing Flatlands Avenue from south to north on the crosswalk, cops said. The operator of the vehicle fled the scene.

Upon arrival, officers found the pedestrian unconscious and unresponsive, with trauma to the body. EMS responded and transported the pedestrian to Brookdale Hospital where she was later pronounced deceased.

There are no arrests and the investigation is ongoing by the NYPD’s Collision Investigation Squad.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of this female is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, on Twitter @NYPDTips.