5 Questions For Mayoral Candidate Andrew Cuomo

Everyone knows your name, but your candidacy seems to provoke strong feelings. What would your mayoralty mean for Brooklyn’s families—especially those who feel let down by both progressives and City Hall, and weary of scandals?

If you’ve been in public service as long as I have, you’re bound to ruffle some feathers. But at the end of the day, what matters is results—not headlines or political noise. I’ve dedicated my life to public service as a progressive Democrat. Too many people use that label without delivering real progress. I have.

As Governor, I raised the minimum wage to the highest in the nation, legalized marriage equality, led New York through an unprecedented crisis- COVID - stood up to President Trump, and invested millions into revitalizing Brooklyn. That record speaks louder than rhetoric.

As Mayor, I’ll bring that same results-driven leadership to City Hall. I’ll focus on making our city safe, tackling the quality-of-life issues that impact everyday New Yorkers, and delivering bold solutions. My plan includes building 500,000 units of affordable housing, raising the minimum wage to $20 an hour, and creating good-paying jobs for the working men and women of New York City. I know what it takes to govern—and I’m ready to get it done.

Brooklyn has been the epicenter of both tenant activism and homeowner anxiety. You talked about building more homes citywide—where would they go in Brooklyn, and how will you avoid deepening Brooklyn’s neighborhood tensions?

I've spent my entire career building housing, beginning during the Dinkins Administration and later serving as Secretary of Housing and Urban Development under President Clinton. The City of Yes offers a roadmap for expanding affordable housing.

As Mayor, I will prioritize medium- and high-density areas to identify the most effective sites, focusing on strategic development rather than placing new housing in low-density neighborhoods.

Would your mayoralty change the city’s approach to public safety in neighborhoods like East New York or Sunset Park?

Yes, absolutely. As Mayor, I would hire 5,000 more police officers to bring the NYPD back to the staffing levels we had at the end of the Dinkins administration. But it's not just about numbers—it's about strategy.

My approach will focus on precision policing, targeting repeat offenders and areas with persistent crime, and on community policing, where officers build real relationships in the neighborhoods they serve. When police know the community and the community knows the police, it creates trust and a strong deterrent to crime.

What do you think Eric Adams got right? What would you keep—and what would you leave behind?

I think Eric Adams was right to push back against the Defund the Police movement. Public safety is essential, and we can’t have a functioning city without it. Many of his ideas were well-intentioned, but the problem has been execution.

Good plans need strong management and that’s where I believe my experience in government can make the difference.

Why should Brooklyn’s voters vote for you?

The city is at a critical turning point. We don’t need more unrealistic promises that sound good but fail to deliver real results. What we need now is leadership that knows how to get things done.

I’ve spent my career delivering real progress—as HUD Secretary under President Clinton, as Attorney General of New York, and as Governor of New York. I’ve rebuilt infrastructure across the nation, expanded rights, raised wages, stood up to President Trump, and led through crises. My experience and record of accomplishment are exactly what New York City needs right now to move forward with strength and focus.