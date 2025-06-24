It's Election Day

The polls are open until 9 p.m., and despite the hot day, the turnout at my usually sleepy local polling place this morning was impressive. I hope that if you can vote in the Democratic primary and haven't done so yet, that you will exercise your right to have your voice heard. Find your polling place here.

A few days ago, I urged you to rank your choices responsibly. Those who plan to rank Brad Lander, Scott Stringer, and Adrienne Adams first are likely to decide whether Zohran Mamdani or Andrew Cuomo gets elected, even if they don't rank either at all. You can read it here.

Last week, I also asked all major mayoral candidates to answer five questions, with a Brooklyn focus, that I found to be revealing both in how well they knew the borough and how direct their answers were, as well as what they were promising and not least how well their campaigns were doing.

