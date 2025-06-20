5 Questions For Mayoral Candidate Scott Stringer

You’ve represented Manhattan for years, but most Brooklyn voters barely know you. What would your mayoralty mean for Brooklyn’s working-class families—especially those who feel let down by both progressives and City Hall?

They might not know me as well as some of the other candidates, but I know them. Brooklyn now is in many ways like the Manhattan I grew up in. And the concerns are very much the same. Good housing that's affordable, safer streets, more and better public transit options —that's all front of mind for families in Brooklyn. And for this campaign. That's especially the case for younger families who are teetering, trying to decide if they can stay or if it's a more responsible financial decision to head off to the suburbs. Which is a trend we simply cannot let go on if we want this city to thrive.

So I would say that I know this city, every borough, inside and out. That my housing and quality-of-life agenda would particularly benefit people in every part of Brooklyn, not just brownstone neighborhoods. My commitment to climate resilience is another critical piece of this, given how much of the borough is vulnerable to storm flooding. The bottom line, though, is we need a mayor with a plan for Day One and Day 100 and Day 1,000. That's what I'm offering. Immediate action in the framework of a long-term vision.

Brooklyn has been the epicenter of both tenant activism and homeowner anxiety. You’ve talked about building lots more homes citywide—where would they go in Brooklyn, and how will you avoid deepening Brooklyn’s neighborhood tensions?

First of all, I agree that the tension between folks who want to build more and those concerned about preserving the character of their communities is a real one. Some people, usually because of pre-existing ideological differences, might argue it's not. But the worries are real, legitimate and need to be addressed that way. That's why in my housing and affordability plans, you will see how often we emphasize the importance of allowing residents and community boards to have a say in how and where new building is going to happen. This isn’t to make building housing harder—it’s about actually getting the community onboard so that it can get done. It's a balance, so when I talk about my experience, that's what I'm saying: I know how to bring people together and drive everyone toward our common goals.

One quick example: My Robin Hood Housing plan focuses a lot on reclaiming buildings from bad landlords and turning disused public spaces into affordable rentals and co-ops. You cannot do the things we want to do without a focus on quality, fairness, and sustainability. These are not liberal slogans, they are pragmatic requirements. So we need to be creative and collaborative as much as possible. That's the job of the mayor: get the best info, make sure voices are really hard – then make tough decisions to benefit as many people as possible.

Would your mayoralty change the city’s approach to public safety in neighborhoods like East New York or Sunset Park?

Yes. Here's the truth. Crime is down across the city and that's a good thing. But we are obviously nowhere near where we need to be. Especially in already underserved communities and those with bigger new immigrant populations. So that's why I'm offering a real and realistic plan that isn't just a rehash of past broken promises or outdated, unfair policing tactics.

We need to hire police officers to meet the city’s needs. Most people agree on that. But my focus will also be on keeping experienced officers from leaving. We do that by improving morale and working conditions, and making sure the right people are doing the right jobs—freeing up police for frontline work by moving more typically administrative tasks to civilians.

We also need to expand our capacity to deal with mental health and housing issues. I'm not naive to the fact that police have to confront that at times. But our plan is to take the onus off them, to create real institutional support for people who need it—so it's not just cops responding to mental health crises.

What do you think Eric Adams got right? What would you keep—and what would you leave behind?

Mayor Adams has overseen a drop in most crime post-Covid. I think a lot of that was due to the city emerging from its pandemic anxiety and disorder. But he's the mayor, so he gets some credit for that. He made a lot of bad choices in putting together his NYPD leadership group, but that ended up with Jess Tisch as commissioner. Which was certainly a major, major improvement.

I also think his focus on subway safety is warranted. But the execution has been extremely disappointing. He is great at describing problems or selling his success. He fails repeatedly at addressing the bigger picture. For example, the subway. Lot of talk about it. I'm gonna put a cop on every train. And not just so I can say I did it. We're going to make sure their schedules match our schedules—so no shift changes in the middle of rush hour or when our kids are on the train back home from school.

So we need people to both be safe and feel safe. You won't see me arguing with New Yorkers, telling them they're better off than they feel or know they are. It's a mayor's job to listen, then lead.

Why should Brooklyn’s voters vote for you?

Here's my fundamental promise to Brooklyn – and I mean every part of Brooklyn, which of course would be on its own one of the biggest cities in this country. Voters should understand that I understand the borough, its complexity, challenges and how all these things can vary across neighborhoods. We do not have to choose between a safer, more affordable Brooklyn and one that is gentrified and over-developed to the point where it's unrecognizable.

I get there by using my unique combination of vision and experience. We have candidates in this race with one or the other. I have both. That means, as I've said, a comprehensive understanding of what needs fixing and how to do it the right way. You can have all the best plans and policies—and I do think I have the best plans and policies – but if you can't turn those into reality, then what's the point?