Sanitation Truck Fatally Struck Pedestrian in Bensonhurst

BENSONHUSRT — Early morning, a pedestrian was killed by a private sanitation truck in Bensonhurst.

Around 4.06 a.m. today, at 86th Street and Bay Parkway, a woman in her 60s was crossing 86th Street mid-block, when a private sanitation truck struck her and drove on, cops said.

The truck was traveling eastbound on 86th street when it hit the pedestrian, dragging her body some distance before she became free. It is undetermined if the driver of the truck realized it ran over the victim. The sanitation company has yet to be identified, cops said.

The woman was announced dead at the scene by emergency medical services.

This is the fourth pedestrian death this year in Brooklyn. On January 8, 68-year-old Judith Wieder died when she was hit by a cement truck in Borough Park, on January 3, 70-year-old Maria Lorente was struck and killed steps away from her residence in Canarsie, and yesterday a 67-year-old woman passed after being struck in Clinton Hill.

There was a close call in Boro Park last week, as well, when a young boy was running across the street and got hit by a car.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of this female is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, on Twitter @NYPDTips.