Woman Killed by Cement Truck While Crossing Street

68-year-old Judith Wieder died yesterday when she was hit by a cement mixer truck in Borough Park.
Police responded to a 911 call of a motor vehicle collision at the intersection of New Utrecht Avenue and 49 Street at approximately 9:48 p.m. Wieder was pronounced dead on the scene.
The driver of the truck, a 48-year-old man, remained at the scene. His name has not been released.
A preliminary investigation by NYPD’s Highway Patrol Collision Investigation Squad determined that Wieder was struck while walking across New Utrecht Avenue, outside of the crosswalk. The investigation is ongoing.
This is the fault of the DOT and their close alliance with Transportation Alternatives and other anti-car groups. Pedestrians are not considered even remotely at fault (ditto for bicyclists) when they break the law and are struck by a motor vehicle. It’s always the motorists fault. Yet in NYC pedestrians routinely jaywalk, don’t wait for walk signs, cross mid-block, etc. etc. We all do it.. I do it, too. Yet the DOT is silent on the notion of shared responsibility for safety on City streets.