Woman Killed by Cement Truck While Crossing Street

68-year-old Judith Wieder died yesterday when she was hit by a cement mixer truck in Borough Park.

Police responded to a 911 call of a motor vehicle collision at the intersection of New Utrecht Avenue and 49 Street at approximately 9:48 p.m. Wieder was pronounced dead on the scene.

The driver of the truck, a 48-year-old man, remained at the scene. His name has not been released.

A preliminary investigation by NYPD’s Highway Patrol Collision Investigation Squad determined that Wieder was struck while walking across New Utrecht Avenue, outside of the crosswalk. The investigation is ongoing.