Police & Fire

Woman Killed by Cement Truck While Crossing Street

Rachel Lindy Baron|

68-year-old Judith Wieder died yesterday when she was hit by a cement mixer truck in Borough Park.

Police responded to a 911 call of a motor vehicle collision at the intersection of New Utrecht Avenue and 49 Street at approximately 9:48 p.m. Wieder was pronounced dead on the scene.

Woman Fatally Struck by Cement Truck @CitizenApp

49th St & New Utrecht Ave Yesterday 11:57:35 AM EST

 

The driver of the truck, a 48-year-old man, remained at the scene. His name has not been released.

A preliminary investigation by NYPD’s Highway Patrol Collision Investigation Squad determined that Wieder was struck while walking across New Utrecht Avenue, outside of the crosswalk. The investigation is ongoing.

share this story
Avatar

Rachel Lindy Baron

Rachel is a freelance writer and recent Brooklyn transplant who is a bit obsessed with food.

Comments

  1. This is the fault of the DOT and their close alliance with Transportation Alternatives and other anti-car groups. Pedestrians are not considered even remotely at fault (ditto for bicyclists) when they break the law and are struck by a motor vehicle. It’s always the motorists fault. Yet in NYC pedestrians routinely jaywalk, don’t wait for walk signs, cross mid-block, etc. etc. We all do it.. I do it, too. Yet the DOT is silent on the notion of shared responsibility for safety on City streets.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Editors’ Picks

B

City Expands Child Preventive Services, Invests in Supporting Families: Brooklyn Awarded $65 Million In Funding 

2019: Murders Up in Brooklyn North, Down in Brooklyn South, Hate Crimes Soared

Brooklyn’s Religious Leaders Lead the Fight Against Anti-Semitism