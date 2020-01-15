North Western Brooklyn

Pedestrian Killed Crossing Street in Clinton Hill

Lloyd Mitchell|
Lloyd Mitchell/Bklyner

CLINTON HILL:  An 83-year-old man driving a 1996 Ford Bronco SUV southbound on St. James Place, made a left-hand turn onto Lafayette Avenue where he struck a 67-year-old woman just after 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, January 15th.

Lloyd Mitchell/Bklyner

The victim was removed to Brooklyn Hospital in critical condition.  She later died at the hospital.

The driver remained on scene and was seen sitting in the front seat of a NYPD Highway Patrol car. The Highway Collision Investigation Unit processed the scene. No arrest has been made, and the investigation is ongoing. The identity of the victim is pending family notification.

share this story
Avatar

Lloyd Mitchell

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Editors’ Picks

B

‘Public Utilities Under Public Control!’ — North Brooklyn National Grid Pipeline Not Popular With Locals

Thousands of NYCHA Residents Left Without Water this Morning, Again

Will Bushwick Rezoning Proceed? City Refuses to Consider “Downzoning”