Pedestrian Killed Crossing Street in Clinton Hill

CLINTON HILL: An 83-year-old man driving a 1996 Ford Bronco SUV southbound on St. James Place, made a left-hand turn onto Lafayette Avenue where he struck a 67-year-old woman just after 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, January 15th.

The victim was removed to Brooklyn Hospital in critical condition. She later died at the hospital.

The driver remained on scene and was seen sitting in the front seat of a NYPD Highway Patrol car. The Highway Collision Investigation Unit processed the scene. No arrest has been made, and the investigation is ongoing. The identity of the victim is pending family notification.