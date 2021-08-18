Wednesday, Aug. 18: No Mermaids in Coney Island, Rent Troubles, Vaccine Boosters For All

The Mayor may be organizing homecoming events across the city, but over in Coney Island, another year will pass without the Mermaid Parade, and over in Crown Heights the West Indian American Day parade also won't take place (though the organizers are putting on some live events).

The vaccination effort is the main focus these days as schools are set to reopen on Sept. 13, and many of those who got their second vaccine doses 8 months ago will be able to get boosters starting on Sept. 20.

If developments, like NYCHA, sell their air rights, they sell their ability to build higher buildings and more affordable housing the the future, writes reader and candidate for mayor Cathy Rojas in response to Adams'conditions for support for Gowanus Rezoning.

And State’s troubled pandemic rent relief program has paid out less than 5% of the $2.7 billion available — infuriating tenants and landlords alike.

That and more below, and my apologies for missing the newsletter yesterday.

🤯 For the first time ever, New Yorkers have a one-stop online resource to connect to the mental health support and professional services that are available to them through the city: mentalhealthforall.nyc.gov

🎶 Homecoming Week - Thursday, Brooklyn Army Terminal free concert.

💉 Today for the first time, 75% of all adults in New York City have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

From September 18th through January 3rd, there will be no train service between the two stops, allowing the MTA to install new flood walls, flood gates, drainage and pump stations at the Coney Island Yard complex.

Scattered across Amusement District and Mermaid Avenue, the mural project, Coney Island for Everyone, features the work of 12 local artists on the gates of storefronts of 13 local businesses.

On June 20, 2019, around 7 pm Angel Eaddy fired six shots from a handgun at a rival gang member on Schenectady Avenue, near St. Johns Place. In doing so, he struck two innocent bystanders on the crowded Crown Heights stretch. A bullet hit an 11-year-old boy in the chest, paralyzing him from the waist down, and struck a 31-year-old man in the knee.

Three weeks after Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced plans to fix the state’s troubled pandemic rent relief program, his administration has paid out less than 5% of the $2.7 billion available — infuriating tenants and landlords alike, writes Greg David for THE CITY.

😷 COVID-19 Briefing

Infection rates in Brooklyn continue to go up, with the Delta variant and low vaccination rates largely responsible.

Does the city have enough doses to start giving out booster shots?

The city has launched an intensive effort over the next month to get our kids vaccinated. The vaccine is currently approved for everyone over age 12. He answered some questions this morning.

Multiple CareCube customers complained they were charged copays for taking COVID tests even though their insurance clearly said testing was 100% covered, Ibrahim Naber reports for THE CITY.

