Brooklyn Man Sentenced to 10 Years in Prison for Shooting Two Innocent Bystanders



On June 20, 2019, around 7 pm Angel Eaddy fired six shots from a handgun at a rival gang member on Schenectady Avenue, near St. Johns Place. In doing so, he struck two innocent bystanders on the crowded Crown Heights stretch. A bullet hit an 11-year-old boy in the chest, paralyzing him from the waist down, and struck a 31-year-old man in the knee.

The shooting was captured on surveillance video and Eaddy, 30, of Crown Heights, pleaded guilty to second-degree assault and first-degree attempted murder on June 22, 2021, before Brooklyn Supreme Court Justice Danny Chun, who promised him a 10-year sentence and five years of post-release supervision in exchange for his guilty plea, Brooklyn District Attorney's office informs.

“There is no place for this type of gun violence on the streets of Brooklyn and I am committed to keeping shooters such as this defendant out of our communities,” said Brooklyn DA Eric Gonzalez in a statement. The judge imposed the sentence today.