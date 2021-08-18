New Storefront Murals Unveiled in Coney Island

Scattered across Amusement District and Mermaid Avenue, the mural project, Coney Island for Everyone, features the work of 12 local artists on the gates of storefronts of 13 local businesses.

Muralist Rachel Rankin at Chowtime with Small Business Services Commissioner Jonnel Doris and Alliance for Coney Island Executive Director Alexandra Silversmith

Caitlin Sowers, Danielle Mastrion, Erin Mathewson, Julia Cocuzza, Majo San, Megan Watters, Nataliia Omelchenko, Natasha May Platt, Rachel Rankin, Subway Doodle, and Toofly painted the gates local businesses with bright, cheerful scenes bringing a pop of color to Coney Island in the wake of the pandemic.

Some of the 12 muralists from the project.

In all, thirteen new storefront gate murals have been unveiled as part of the Alliance for Coney Island's mural initiative, funded by NYC's Department of Small Business Services’ Neighborhood 360 Grant Program.

Muralist Nataliia Omelchenko at C&T Nail Salon with Small Business Services Commissioner Jonnel Doris and Alliance for Coney Island Executive Director Alexandra Silversmith

The murals can be found at the following locations:

Along the Riegelmann Boardwalk & Surf Avenue:

Nathan’s Famous

Brooklyn Beach Shop

Eldorado Bumper Cars

Gates along W. 12th Street:

Coney Island History Project

Deno’s Wonder Wheel Amusement Park

Mermaid Avenue:

Chow Time

Timbuktu Hair Care

Juice & Tacos

Mermaid Prime Meats

Citywide Income Tax & Accounting

C&T Nail Salon

Mane Attraction

T&M Nails Salon

“For years I have dreamed of bringing murals and public art to the storefront gates of Coney Island and am so appreciative of the Small Business Services for the funding to make this a reality," said Alexandra Silversmith, Executive Director of the Alliance for Coney Island.

Muralist Erin Mathewson at Deno’s Wonder Wheel Amusement Park with Small Business Services Commissioner Jonnel Doris and Alliance for Coney Island Executive Director Alexandra Silversmith

"The creative visions from the artists creates a vibrant public art gallery for the off season or at night when businesses are closed. We are excited to have featured these local artists and hope New Yorkers will come see the pieces for themselves!”