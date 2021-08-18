New Storefront Murals Unveiled in Coney Island
Scattered across Amusement District and Mermaid Avenue, the mural project, Coney Island for Everyone, features the work of 12 local artists on the gates of storefronts of 13 local businesses.
Caitlin Sowers, Danielle Mastrion, Erin Mathewson, Julia Cocuzza, Majo San, Megan Watters, Nataliia Omelchenko, Natasha May Platt, Rachel Rankin, Subway Doodle, and Toofly painted the gates local businesses with bright, cheerful scenes bringing a pop of color to Coney Island in the wake of the pandemic.
In all, thirteen new storefront gate murals have been unveiled as part of the Alliance for Coney Island's mural initiative, funded by NYC's Department of Small Business Services’ Neighborhood 360 Grant Program.
The murals can be found at the following locations:
- Along the Riegelmann Boardwalk & Surf Avenue:
- Nathan’s Famous
- Brooklyn Beach Shop
- Eldorado Bumper Cars
- Gates along W. 12th Street:
- Coney Island History Project
- Deno’s Wonder Wheel Amusement Park
- Mermaid Avenue:
- Chow Time
- Timbuktu Hair Care
- Juice & Tacos
- Mermaid Prime Meats
- Citywide Income Tax & Accounting
- C&T Nail Salon
- Mane Attraction
- T&M Nails Salon
“For years I have dreamed of bringing murals and public art to the storefront gates of Coney Island and am so appreciative of the Small Business Services for the funding to make this a reality," said Alexandra Silversmith, Executive Director of the Alliance for Coney Island.
"The creative visions from the artists creates a vibrant public art gallery for the off season or at night when businesses are closed. We are excited to have featured these local artists and hope New Yorkers will come see the pieces for themselves!”