Coney Island Mermaid Parade Cancelled Amid Heightened COVID Fears

The mood is blue on Surf Avenue. That’s because Coney Island’s famous Mermaid Parade has been postponed for another year, the nonprofit that organizes the event announced today.

In a social media post, Coney Island USA said they decided to pull the plug on the parade because of concerns about the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The event was scheduled for September 12th.