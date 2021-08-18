COVID Booster Shots For All: Starting Sept. 20



US health officials are recommending that all Americans get the COVID-19 vaccine booster shots for Moderna and Pfizer vaccines eight months after their second shot, and are anticipating booster shots will likely be needed for people who received the Johnson & Johnson (J&J) vaccine.

Does the city have enough doses to start giving out booster shots?



Mayor Bill de Blasio this morning: "We have been stockpiling vaccine knowing that this was likely that we'd have the announcement on booster shots."

"Right now, we have at least 750,000 doses of vaccine, and we have the ability to order more daily and weekly," said Executive Director Ted Long. "We have such a strong infrastructure now that we didn't have before. We have more than 30 mobile units going around the city every day, we have an at-home vaccination program. I don't think any other cities have that. So, our ability to really move really, really fast, we'll start ordering the vaccine now for sure, but our ability to deliver it fast to New Yorkers – we're in a very strong place to be able to do that. So, we're going to be ready for September 20th, for sure."