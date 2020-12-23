This Week In Brooklyn: Hotel Files For Bankruptcy, Post Office Named After Mother Cabrini & More

Happy Wednesday! We at Bklyner hope you are all safe and well. Let’s begin with indicators. The daily number of people admitted to NYC hospitals for suspected COVID-19 – today’s report, 224 patients. Hospitalization rate per 100,000 people – 3.19 people per 100,000. “That is not good. We want to be under two. That is too high,” Mayor de Blasio said this morning. The daily new cases of COVID-19 – seven-day average- 2,789.