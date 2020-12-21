New Rollercoaster Coming To Coney Island Amusement Park

CONEY ISLAND – A new rollercoaster, Phoenix, is coming to Deno’s Wonder Wheel Amusement Park in the summer of 2021.

“With the year that we have all had, we wanted to share some good news for the future. Coney Island is a place where we can all come together and heal after a time of such heartache and division,” Deno “DJ” Vourderis, a member of the family that owns and operates the park told Bklyner. “Our timeline is still being determined but we are hopeful that this will be the beginning of better days ahead.”

The amusement park was supposed to celebrate its 100th anniversary of the Wonder Wheel this year but was not able to because of the pandemic. In fact, the amusement park didn’t even open this summer. Instead, the anniversary celebration will take place in 2021 and will be welcomed with a new rollercoaster.

Phoenix will be a family coaster, which will stand at 68 feet tall and have a top speed of about 34 mph. It will be “accessible to younger children and those who might be intimidated by bigger, faster rides,” USA Today, who first broke the news, reported. Phoenix will stand near the Thunderbolt and the Cyclone along the boardwalk.

“Coney Island has survived fires and floods, and we will rise from this pandemic, too,” Council Member Mark Treyger, who said he is excited to support this project, told Bklyner. “I appreciate the Vourderis family for doubling down and investing in Coney Island. They’ve helped create so many wonderful memories— and now, with this new rollercoaster, they’ll help make even more.”