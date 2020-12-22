77-Year-Old Pedestrian Dies After Being Struck By Driver In Bushwick

BUSHWICK – A 77-year-old pedestrian has died after a driver struck her as she was crossing the street over the weekend.

On Friday, December 18 at around 6:45 p.m., a 29-year-old man was driving a 2002 Honda eastbound on Dekalb Avenue when he struck a 77-year-old woman as she was crossing in the middle of the crosswalk on Dekalb Avenue and Irving Street, the NYPD said.

The woman was found conscious and alert with trauma throughout her head and body. The driver remained at the scene, and the woman was taken to NYC Health & Hospitals/Elmhurst in stable conditions. But on Saturday, December 19, she died from her injuries.

As of today, the name of the woman has not been released. No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.