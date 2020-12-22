Openings and Closings: Sabaya, Salami, and Soufflé

Welcome back to yet another installment of Openings and Closings. This week we welcome a few new Greenpoint spots, a coffee shop/woodworking parlor, and yet another seafood restaurant. As usual, the few goodbyes we have are hard, but there are mercifully only three. And as always, let us know if we’ve missed anything, and stay safe. You can find the last edition of this series here.

38 Driggs Avenue, between Sulton Street and Kingsland Avenue.

Greenpoint gained a new restaurant and bar last week. Grab the little neck clams with fresh spaghetti, chicken a la king, or the dark chocolate and sea salt mousse. Don’t forget to add a martini.

535 86th Street, between Gelston Avenue and Fort Hamilton Parkway.

Bay Ridge is now home to this recently opened kebab shop. Grab some sambosa, lentil soup, and shrimp, chicken, kofta, fish, and beef kebabs.

134 Broadway, between Bedford Avenue and Berry Street.

Francie can’t seem to catch a break. After a long awaited opening in Williamsburg under the bridge, indoor dining was shuttered a week later. So, you’ll have to wait for now to try the duck rillettes, soufflé cakes, and halibut almondine.

Greenpoint Restaurant from 886

1025 Manhattan Avenue, between Freeman and Green streets.

Eater reports that the chef behind Manhattan’s popular Taiwanese spot, 886, is coming to Brooklyn. Greenpoint will soon be home to a “noodle-driven” Taiwanese spot, with a hopeful Spring 2021 opening date.

755 Dean Street, between Pacific and Dean streets.

This new bar and restaurant opened this month in Prospect Heights. Pickled mussels, pork and beans, creme brûlée pie, and focaccia are all on the menu, and vinyl is spinning every night.

45 Irving Avenue, Unit 1, between Troutman and Jefferson streets.

This new coffee/craft beer/woodworking parlor is opening soon in Bushwick. That’s a combo we can get behind. The plant-filled and sunny space hopes to open soon, but has been delayed a few times due to COVID regulations.

83 Franklin Avenue, between Park and Myrtle Avenues.

This mini-chain opened up a new Williamsburg location two weeks ago. Grab some Israeli panino toast, some sabich, or even pastrami tacos. Truly, something for everyone on this menu.

141 Flushing Avenue, Building 77, off of 8th Avenue.

This formerly Manhattan pizza spot has migrated to Brooklyn, setting up shop in the Brooklyn Navy Yard. Their menu includes a capocollo pie, with tomato, mozzarella, capocollo, and Paxil, and a piccante pie with tomato, mozzarella, and spicy salami. No weekend service until 2021, though.

162 Bedford Avenue, between N. 8th and N. 9th streets.

This Yemeni coffee brand opened a Williamsburg location last month. They’ve got a large variety of dishes on the menu, including khalia, sabaya, and of course, croissants. They’re set up for outdoor dining, so stop by anytime for your morning cup.

Sonia’s Crab and Fin

670 Nostrand Avenue, between St. Marks Avenue and Bergen Street.

Sonia’s joined the recent influx of seafood spots to our borough in the last few weeks. Grab their fish sandwich with garlic herb mayo, candied yams, fried shrimp, or scallops.

That Bar Park Slope; Formerly The Montrose

47 5th Avenue, between Bergen Street and St. Marks Place.

The Montrose in Park Slope has rebranded to That Bar, a gastropub in the same location. The new menu includes dishes like a pretzel reuben, fish and chips, and Parmesan truffle fries.

400 3rd Avenue, Suite 1, between 3rd and 6th streets.

This recently opened Gowanus grocer is serving up huge sandwiches, craft local beers, and lots of other local grocery items, We’re most excited to try the classic Italian sandwich, with Jamon Serrano, prosciutto, basque saucisson, aged provolone, oil, and vinegar. Yum.

Closings:

27 Broadway, between Dunham Place and Kent Avenue.

Williamsburg cocktail spot Donna has closed, according to their Instagram, which now says “2012-2020. Thank you.”. On their website they explain further, adding that they just “cannot overcome this plague”.

Faros

84 7th Avenue, between Union Street and Berkeley Place.

Park Slope’s Greek mainstay Faros appears to have closed. The spot is marked “permanently closed” on Open Table, much of the furniture has been cleared out, and the website seems no longer active.

766 Franklin Avenue, between St. Johns and Lincoln places.

This Crown Heights bar announced on their Twitter page last week that they’d be closing after more than twelve years in the neighborhood. Their restaurant, Dutch Boy, will still remain open for take-out and delivery, they added.