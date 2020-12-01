Openings and Closings: Thai, Taquerias, and Trials

Borsalia

79 Grand Street, between Wythe Avenue and Berry Street.

This new coffeehouse and pastry shop opened on November 10th and boasts Italian award-winning chefs. Guests can try five different flavors of cappuccino, including pistachio, rose star anise, and white chocolate hazelnut. They’re also offering a full lunch and dinner menu, including options like a burrata trio and a pasta tasting.

Crab du Jour

1581 Flatbush Avenue, between E. 31st Street and Nostrand Avenue, 1285 Fulton Street between Nostrand and Bedford avenues, and 888 Utica Avenue, between Church and Snyder avenues.

Seafood chain Crab du Jour has opened a Brooklyn location on Flatbush Avenue, with two more borough locations to come later this month on Fulton Street and Utica Avenue. The spot is known for their boil, but you can also try fried shrimp or crab sandwiches.

Crab Dynasty

82 Livingston Street, between Court Street and Boerum Place.

Downtown Brooklyn is now home to a new Cajun seafood spot. Crab Dynasty had their grand opening late last month, and is offering classics like po’boys, hush puppies, gumbo, and lobster rolls.

Fai Bene

255 3rd Avenue, between Union and President streets.

Signage has gone up for a new Gowanus Italian restaurant, in the old Two Tom’s spot. No word on an exact opening date yet, but signs say “coming soon”.

High Vibrations Juice Bar

1012 Fulton Street, between Classon and Grand avenues.

High Vibrations, a new juice bar in Clinton Hill, was started by Geneva Farrow, a “self-taught herbalist”, who started making juices and smoothies to make her son’s sickle-cell anemia medicine go down more easily. Try the Dr. Black, with mango, pineapple, banana, and almond milk, or the Calm Beet juice with beets, pineapple, and ginger.

Konditori

187 5th Avenue, between Sackett and Union Streets.

Park Slope’s iteration of Konditori Coffee has moved to a new location— luckily for fans, it’s right across the street. The new spot is much larger, and used to be home to Something Else in Brooklyn, which also moved down the street this year.

Little Athens NY

7809 3rd Avenue, between 78th and 79th streets.

Bay Ridge’s latest Greek spot Little Athens NY opened up early last month. Grab some classic comfort food in the form of moussaka, lemon chicken soup, or stuffed tomatoes.

Maison Sun

Various locations.

This new spot bills itself as an “upscale supper club”, and says they’re members only. Their meals are served throughout private homes, and they only take cash payments according to their website. The menu includes pork dumplings, ubara rice, and cold-smoked scallops.

Mao Mao

1000 Broadway, between Willoughby and Vernon avenues.

Eater reports that this new spot, whose name translates to “drunk drunk” in Thai, recently opened in Bushwick. Try their Thai drinking snacks, wines, and beers.

Nene’s Deli Taqueria

54 Irving Avenue, between Troutman and Starr streets.

Try the latest addition to Bushwick’s birria scene in the form of Nene’s Deli Taqueria. Indulge to the fullest extent with their birri-pizza, which is exactly what it sounds like, or the birria empanada. Don’t forget the horchata.

Pad Thai Kitchen

6218 18th Avenue, between 62nd and 63rd streets.

Another spot from Chef Nit, of Jintana Thai Farmhouse, has opened in Bensonhurst. Try the gai yang, pad see yew, or laab.

Sweet Chick

Multiple locations, flagship at 164 Bedford Avenue, between N. 7th and N. 8th streets.

This Brooklyn-born chain has made a change as a result of the pandemic, pivoting to become lil’ Sweet Chick. The new concept is quick service, and will serve new menus that take inspiration from the spot’s most popular items.

The Stuy Burgers

392 Halsey Street, between Marcus Garvey Boulevard and Throop Avenue.

This new specialty burger shop had their grand opening November 13th in Bed-Stuy. Their menu is made up of a variety of burger choices, with classics like their “Bed-Stuy Burger”, with cheddar cheese, onions, mushrooms, lettuce, and tomato. Go a little more adventurous with “The Gallery”, a salon burger with citrus mayo.

Zamaan

8915 5th Avenue, between 89th and 90th streets.

Zamaan opened recently in Bay Ridge, serving up things like falafel, mushroom fettuccine, baked clams, and a New York strip. Wash it all down with one of their cocktails, like the Forbidden Sour.

Closings:

Gloria’s Caribbean Cuisine

764 Nostrand Avenue, between Sterling and St. Johns places.

After a bizarre and complicated legal battle, Gloria’s in Crown Heights was finally forced to shut down. The family hopes to continue the restaurant in their other location, currently closed for renovations, but things are still up in the air.

Joyce Bakeshop

646 Vanderbilt Avenue, between Prospect and Park places.

After 14 years in Prospect Heights, Joyce Bakeshop announced on Instagram that they would be closing permanently early last month.

MeMe’s Diner

657 Washington Avenue, between St Marks Avenue and Bergen Street.

Beloved Prospect Heights spot Meme’s Diner closed with a bang at the end of last month. Lines wrapped around the block, and the spot sold out multiple days in a row. Outpourings of love erupted on social media, with epithets from people like Helen Rosner, the New Yorker’s food critic, and Grub Street’s Noah Feck.

Rocco’s Tacos and Tequila Bar

339 Adams Street, off of Pearl Street.

Eater reported that the New York City location of this Florida restaurant chain had closed permanently.