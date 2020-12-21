Police & Fire

Fire Truck Crashes Into Gravesend Storefront

Fire Truck crashes into a storefront. (Photo via Hillel Lichtenstein)

GRAVESEND – Six people are injured after a fire truck crashed into a car and then a storefront last night.

On Sunday, December 20 at around 11:30 p.m., a fire truck was responding to a fire on Bay Parkway near Bath Avenue, when it crashed into a Mercedes before crashing into the Coquette Kids shop on Avenue U and East 4th Street.

The car involved in the crash. (Photo via Hillel Lichtenstein)

The driver of the car and five firefighters were taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries. Five people from the building next to the shop were also evacuated as a safety measure.

As of now, the cause of the crash has not been announced. The investigation, according to the FDNY, is still being conducted.

