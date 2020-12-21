Fire Truck Crashes Into Gravesend Storefront

GRAVESEND – Six people are injured after a fire truck crashed into a car and then a storefront last night.

On Sunday, December 20 at around 11:30 p.m., a fire truck was responding to a fire on Bay Parkway near Bath Avenue, when it crashed into a Mercedes before crashing into the Coquette Kids shop on Avenue U and East 4th Street.

The driver of the car and five firefighters were taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries. Five people from the building next to the shop were also evacuated as a safety measure.

As of now, the cause of the crash has not been announced. The investigation, according to the FDNY, is still being conducted.