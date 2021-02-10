Openings: Cheese Plates, Chicken, and Chickpea Salad

Welcome back to another iteration of Openings and Closings, or as it should be called this week, Openings. Take the week and support a new business— try an empanada with your coffee, a slice of Detroit, or watch a game in a heated cabana outside. As always, let us know if we’ve missed anything, and stay safe. You can find the last edition of this series here.

And just a reminder – as you make plans, here are some recommendations for Lunar New Year and for Valentine’s Day. Remember that restaurant week to go is still on till the end of February, and check out these Prospect Heights neighbor favorites.

Here are the recent openings:

637 Driggs Avenue, between N. 4th Street and Metropolitan Avenue.

Detroit style pizza joint Ace’s opened a few weeks ago in Williamsburg. You can grab Detroit or Grandma pies and slices, wings, and salads. Potentially eventually they’ll serve alcohol too, as they’re currently billed as a “restaurant and bar”, but no word on their website yet.

354 Myrtle Avenue, between Adelphi Street and Carlton Avenue.

Yet another new seafood spot, Aloha Crab, is set to open on Myrtle Avenue according to the BID. They’re opening in the former Sakura Tokyo II spot, right on the heels of Cap’t Loui, another Cajun seafood boil on the avenue. This is number 15 for the New York locations of the restaurant.

Bagels and Deli on 5th Avenue

139 5th Avenue, between St. Johns and Sterling places.

A Park Slope 5th Avenue spot, formerly home to Duman Home, is welcoming Bagels and Deli soon according to the BID. Not much information is available yet about the new place, but from the name we think some assumptions are safe. Fans of Duman don’t despair— their Smith Street location is alive and well.

6522 11th Avenue, between 65th and 66th streets.

This new Dyker Heights spot opened last December, serving dishes like pizza fritta, hot heros, calzones, and pastas.

318 11th Street, between 4th and 5th avenues.

This new coffee shop opened up at the end of last month. The small space is designed with tile backsplashes and even has a small table out front for outdoor seating. They’ve got the classic coffees on the menu, as well as empanadas, bougatsa, and pastelito de queso for those who like a snack with their drink.

Various locations, available for events.

A new Tuscan panini truck has come to Brooklyn, with meat and cheese sourced straight from Italy. They officially launched last week, and have sandwiches like a Tuscan muffuletta, dessert panini, and the “Spicy Pig” with spreadable nduja.

176 Rockaway Avenue, between Herkimer Street and Atlantic Avenue.

Chanchitos opened up at the very end of last year in Ocean Hill, and has muffins, empanadas, salads, and coffees on the menu.

400 7th Avenue, between 12th and 13th streets.

Park Slope’s latest cheese shop opened last December. They’ve got a huge variety of cheeses, meats, spreads, coffees, chocolate, and crackers— everything you need to build that perfect “Cheese Plate.”

521 Stanley Avenue, between Vermont Street and Granville Payne Avenue.

East Coast Street Tacos opened their Brooklyn location towards the end of last year. They’ve got lots of variety on the menu, and serve sangria as well. Try it here, or at their Astoria location.

411 Atlantic Avenue, between Bond and Nevis streets.

A New Mexican restaurant opened in Boerum Hill last December, serving dishes like tacos al pastor, cohinito chiapaneco (slow-roasted marinated pork ribs), and de pulpo ceviche.

57 Front Street, between Main and Dock streets.

Eater reports that the fan-favorite Bensonhurst Vietnamese joint, Em, is opening a second location in Dumbo. The spot has been delayed since 2019, but is now set for a spring opening.

200 Franklin Street, between Huron and India streets.

Greenpoint welcomed this new cafe at the end of last month. Billed as a “dog friendly, Asian-American” cafe on their Instagram, Sippy serves dishes like Japanese Kani and curried chickpea salad in addition to coffees, lattes, and espresso.

86 N. 11th Street, between Wythe Avenue and Berry Street.

This new COVID creation opened a few weeks ago, with heated cabanas with personal TVs for watching all the games, or, if that’s not your thing, The Bachelor. You can grab classic tailgate bites like burgers and fries, as well as beers and cocktails. It’s the latest iteration at N. 11th Street, previously the N. 11th Street Cookout.

673 Atlantic Avenue, between S. Portland Avenue and S. Oxford Street.

This new spot from Chef Wexford Simpson just opened on Atlantic Avenue. They’ve got wings, jerk chicken, curry goat stew, and jerk oxtail, and Mac and cheese pie on the menu. According to the Chef’s linked website, he was previously the Executive Chef at Negril, and worked at the Highland Ballroom.