A Valentine’s For Every Budget: How to Spend The Holiday This Year

We could all use a little more love in our life right now. Whether you’re alone or together, whether you have no money to spend or $15,000, we’ve got you covered. Enjoy a quiet meal at home, a “newlywed game” style trivia night, or a day of shopping. Celebrate Valentine’s Day the best way we know how – locally.

Restaurants

374 Graham Avenue, between Skillman Avenue and Conselyea Street

This Williamsburg spot is offering a three-course dinner for two, including cocktails. Indulge on lobster salad, sasso chicken with black truffles, and chocolate mousse cake. Or, try the more budget-friendly “Bring Brunch Home Kit” for two, with housemade bagels, smoked salmon, and coffee.

Price: Dinner for Two with Cocktails, $150, Brunch at Home Kit for Two, $45. Additional for extra drinks and wine.

2 Hope Street, between Havemeyer and Roebling streets.

De Mole in Williamsburg is offering a menu “inspired by the different regions in Mexico”, for dine-in, pickup, or delivery.

Price: $100 per person, five courses.

348 Flatbush Avenue, between Sterling and St. Johns places.

If Fausto’s pasta doesn’t get you in the spirit of love, it’s possible nothing will. They’re offering a three-course menu, with choices like a little gem salad, black truffle risotto, and blood orange upside-down cake. Not coupled up this year? They’ve got an option for one person, too.

Price: $130 for two people, three courses, or $65 for one person, three courses.

849 Manhattan Avenue, between Milton and Noble streets.

A classic. Fornino’ s is offering their heart-shaped pizza special for the holiday this year. The meal comes with a cheese and fruit plate, a large salad, two pizzas, tiramisu with strawberries, and a bottle of wine.

Price: $95 for everything mentioned above.

605 Carlton Avenue, between St. Marks Avenue and Prospect Place.

Dine outdoors or to-go at James this year. Try the beet ravioli, charred wild mushrooms, or wine-poached pears. They’re also offering five different valentine’s kits, with choices like unshackled oysters, an indoor picnic basket, and a chocolate basket. Plus, they’ve got house-arranged bouquets of ranunculus and tulips.

Prices: Dinner in-house $95 per person, to-go $75 per person. Kits range from $60-$110. Flowers $45.

Leuca and Westlight

111 N. 12th Street, between Wythe Avenue and Berry Street.

These William Vale hotel locales are both offering take-out menus for the holiday. Try the three courses from Leuca with wild mushroom risotto and gianduja chocolate tart. For a less expensive option, opt for their rooftop bar Westlight and their herb roasted filet mignon and Kabocha cheesecake.

Price: Leuca three-course, $85 per person, Westlight three-course, $60 per person.

317 Union Avenue, between S. 1st and S. 2nd streets.

For our meat-averse friends, Modern Love in Williamsburg is offering a tasting menu for two for Valentine’s. Try their pesto arancini, chickpea cutlet Parmesan, or cream of porcini soup. They’ve also got non-alcoholic cocktails and gluten-free options.

Price: $110 for four courses and cocktail, for two.

652 Union Street, between 4th and 5th avenues.

Brave the elements at Palo Santo with their heated outdoor patio and the three-course Valentine’s menu. If you’d rather celebrate from home, they’re offering delivery on their to-go menu anywhere in Brooklyn.

Price: Dine-in three-course, $150 per couple with additional $25 wine flight, To-go three-course, $75 for two, $10 for delivery anywhere in Brooklyn.

803 8th Avenue, between 8th and 9th streets.

Grab the three-course from Pasta Louise, with focaccia and house whipped ricotta, homemade lasagna Bologna’s, red velvet Whoopi pies, and a bottle of wine.

Price: $65 for two without wine, $80 for two with choice of bottle.

473 3rd Avenue, between 10th and 11th streets. Multiple locations, see website for details.

Grab dinner for two from Table 87 and celebrate with heart-shaped margarita pizzas and Nutella pies.

Price: $75 for two.

Gifts and Packages

Show some love for other boroughs with the Brooklyn and Queens collaboration. The set includes a bottle of 2018 Cabernet Sauvignon, and a bottle of Pinot Noir from Brooklyn-based Rooftop Reds, as well as a chocolate truffle assortment from LIC Milene Jardine Chocolatier and a mini bouquet from Ember Floral Co.

68 34th Street, between 35th and 35th streets.

Grab this limited release, in collaboration with the NY Botanical Garden, from Brooklyn Kura this year. Enjoy their Occidental Sake, two holiday-release bars of Raaka chocolate, and two Brooklyn Kura stemless glasses.

Price: $56.

111 N. 12th Street, between Wythe Avenue and Berry Street.

It’s been a tough year. For those looking to celebrate in intensely lavish style, or perhaps blow all of your life savings, The William Vale is there for you. First, car service to the hotel. When you arrive? Petals and candles, pre set. Bubbles. Truffles. A balloon bouquet. Fresh strawberries, whipped cream. Next, a couples treatment at their winter spa. After? Chef-driven three course dinner. Champagne. Caviar. For later, a “deluxe shag sexy kit”, and a romantic bubble bath.

Price: Packages start at $15,000.

Events

Celebrate outdoors with a variety of activities in Dumbo. Get your photo taken at Bednark Studio’s Heart Sculpture, and take home a print. If you’re one of the first 100 people photographed, you’ll get $14 redeemable at multiple local restaurants.

33 35th Street, 2nd Floor, between 2nd and 3rd avenues.

Celebrate with shopping at Industry City’s All Love Mkt, highlighting 25 local Black brands and creators. Browse to the tune of live music and munch on bites from food vendors. This event takes place this Sunday, February 7th, from 12:00pm-6:00pm.

Parklife Best Couple in Brooklyn

636 Degraw Street, between 3rd and 4th avenues.

Prove the strength of your love with Parklife’s “Best Couple in Brooklyn”. Show how well you know each other and you could win! If you’re interested in something extra, try a reservation in one of their solariums with a pre-fixe menu including tacos, cocktails, and goodies.

Price: Outdoor seating reservation, free. Indoor or solarium seating with pre-fixe menu, $35.