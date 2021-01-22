78 Brooklyn Restaurants Participate In Next Week’s NYC Restaurant Week To-Go

Like many things this year, New York City’s restaurant week is going virtual. The program will run from January 25th- January 31st, with the option to participate in a second week. In the 29 years that the program has been put on, this year’s participation level, with 570 restaurants, is a record high.
NYC Go did several things to encourage and help participation, including waiving the participation fee, Director of Communications Domestic Alyssa Schmid said.
“Restaurants are struggling, [and] we want to be there to support them,” Schmid said.
78 of the participating spots are Brooklyn restaurants, nearly seven times the participation in Restaurant Week Winter 2020, of 12. With indoor dining still on pause, all of the fare will be available only for pick-up and delivery, a first for the program. Several delivery platforms have opted to waive their subscription fees and lower commission costs for the week, including Seamless, Grubhub, and BentoBox.
This year, in another switch, all of the dinner and lunch meals will be available for only $20.21, including an entree and at least one side.
With the variety of participating restaurants being so large, Schmid said that this price was a good way to allow options.
“There [are] some food halls, and some Michelin star restaurants,” Schmid said. “Some of the food halls and burger joints and restaurants that may not have an expensive menu are bundling an entree, a side, a milkshake, a dessert. They can bundle a few things to make that $20.21 meal very valuable, but a Michelin star restaurant may only be offering an entree and one side.”
Allison Arevalo, the owner of Pasta Louise in Park Slope, will be participating in the program for the first time, as the spot opened during the pandemic.
“When we saw the email come through it was not a question at all. Anything to get more exposure right now, to get more people through the doors, more people ordering. It’s just such a tough time for all restaurants that any way that we could get our name out there is great,” Arevalo said.
Pasta Louise will be offering three options for the program, a choice of cacio e pepe, roasted tomato sauce, or spicy pesto pasta, with a side of fennel and arugula salad, Caesar salad, or roasted tomato and bread soup. They will also be participating in the second optional week.
While typically restaurant week happens twice in the year, once in Winter and once in Summer, Schmid says that NYC Go isn’t sure what will come next for now.
“As everything goes, we’re just taking things day by day. We have to be flexible [and] recalibrate our message as needed, so this is what we’re concentrating on right now. That’s why we wanted to make [this week] big and full,” Schmid said.
“The goal of NYC Restaurant Week To-Go first and foremost is to get New Yorkers out [to] do their civic duty and support restaurants at a time when it’s critical,” Schmid added.
A full list of participating Brooklyn restaurants can be found below. More information on NYC Restaurant Week To-Go can be found here, as well as a list of all participating restaurants beginning January 25th.
Blue Agave
Cebu Bistro
Gino’s Restaurant & Pizzeria
Hunter’s Steak & Ale House
Tanoreen
The Greenhouse Cafe
Applebee’s Grill + Bar – Bedford-Stuyvesant
IV Purpose
Bareburger – Court Street
Grand Army
Rucola
Someday Bar
Queen Bar & Restaurant
Sea Wolf
Sweet Chili
Court Street Tavern
Emma’s Torch
Likkle Jamaican Dumpling House
Memphis Seoul
Ursula
The Farm on Adderley
Amarachi Restaurant
Junior’s Restaurant & Bakery
Miznon – Brooklyn
Cecconi’s Dumbo
Gran Electrica
Seamore’s – DUMBO
Superfine
Lips Cafe
Applebee’s Grill + Bar – Gateway Shopping Center
Mission
Applebee’s Grill + Bar – Triangle Junction
Aunts et Uncles
Der Pioneer
1 Or 8
No. 7 Restaurant
Fletcher’s Brooklyn Barbecue
Insa
Parklife Taqueria
Orange Grill
Fornino
Athena Mediterranean Cuisine
Bareburger – Park Slope
BKLYN Larder
Bogota Latin Bistro
Charm Bar & Restaurant
Fonda – Park Slope
Miti Miti
Pasta Louise Restaurant
Applebee’s Grill + Bar – Atlantic Terminal
Burrito Bar & Kitchen
Kombit Restaurant
Morgan’s Brooklyn Barbecue
Red Hook Lobster Pound
Applebee’s Grill + Bar – Sheepshead Bay
Frying Pan Brooklyn – Captain’s Bar
Ainslie
BK Lobster Williamsburg
Brooklyn Winery
Caracas Arepa Bar
De Mole Williamsburg
Dough Vale
Francie
Gentle Perch
Hole In The Wall – Williamsburg
Kilo Bravo
Leuca
Mable’s Smokehouse and Banquet Hall
Mercadito by Eleva & Porteñas
Motorino—Williamsburg
Simple Cafe & Restaurant
Tacocina
Ten Hope
The Meatball Shop—Williamsburg
Westlight
Winterly at Summerly
