Strongly Recommended: Prospect Heights Facebook Community Creates Their Own Virtual Restaurant Week

Worried about the survival of their local restaurants, the Prospect Heights & Brooklyn Neighbors Facebook Group decided to take matters into their own hands. One of the members, Annette Oton, posted a “Virtual Restaurant Week” call last month, asking neighbors to first list their favorite dishes at local restaurants, and second commit to ordering something this weekend.

Oton, who owns Calabar Imports on Franklin Avenue, says that restaurants are important for the success of all businesses.

“If there are no restaurants, the businesses will suffer,” she said, adding that the neighborhood groups often don’t lead to any real action. “People talk about loving Main Street, loving their neighborhood. It’s a conversation, but there’s no follow up as to actively going out.”

Neighbors came out in droves to recommend their favorites, with many spots and specific dishes getting multiple shout-outs.

“I second this,” was a common response, as well as things like “Amazing! That’s my dinner sorted, thanks!”.

Oton now lives in Jersey City and supports local restaurants every chance she gets.

“I’ve been in business about 16 years. [Just] because I don’t live here doesn’t mean that I don’t take responsibility for the neighborhoods that I’d decided to place my businesses in,” she said.

Her favorite picks for the restaurant week? The Islands, on Washington Avenue, and Chavela’s.

Take a page from our Prospect Heights neighbors’ book and try one of their recommendations below, hand-picked by those who love and live in the neighborhood.