81-Year-Old Pedestrian Dead After Boro Park Collision; Driver Arrested

BORO PARK — Driver was arrested for striking an elderly man in Boro Park mid-January, who passed away from his injuries shortly after.
On Tuesday, January 14, just before 10 p.m., police responded to a 911 call of a motor vehicle collision on 13 Avenue at 53 Street in Boro Park.
Investigation determined that a 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe, operated by a 22-year-old Avraham Ederi of Georgetown, was traveling westbound on 53 Street and attempted to make a left turn to travel southbound on 13 Avenue, when the vehicle struck an elderly pedestrian at the intersection. Cops could not confirm if the victim was in the crosswalk.
Officers found 81-year-old James Bright of Brighton Beach lying on the roadway with head trauma. The driver remained at the scene and was not injured.
The victim was transported to Maimonides Hospital, where he died of his injuries on Tuesday, January 21.
Ederi was arrested and charged yesterday with failure to yield for a pedestrian and failure to exercise due care.
This is at least the seventh pedestrian-related death this year in Brooklyn. On January 3, 70-year-old Maria Lorente was struck and killed steps away from her residence in Canarsie, January 8, 68-year-old Judith Wieder died when she was hit by a cement truck in Borough Park, on the same day, January 14, 72-year-old Maria Leon was struck and killed in Gravesend, January 15, a 67-year-old woman passed after being struck in Clinton Hill, and two were killed on January 16 by another sanitation truck and by an MTA bus.
On January 31, a Bushwick cyclist was struck and killed on the road by a reckless truck driver.
Comments