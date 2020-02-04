81-Year-Old Pedestrian Dead After Boro Park Collision; Driver Arrested

BORO PARK — Driver was arrested for striking an elderly man in Boro Park mid-January, who passed away from his injuries shortly after.

On Tuesday, January 14, just before 10 p.m., police responded to a 911 call of a motor vehicle collision on 13 Avenue at 53 Street in Boro Park.

Investigation determined that a 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe, operated by a 22-year-old Avraham Ederi of Georgetown, was traveling westbound on 53 Street and attempted to make a left turn to travel southbound on 13 Avenue, when the vehicle struck an elderly pedestrian at the intersection. Cops could not confirm if the victim was in the crosswalk.

Officers found 81-year-old James Bright of Brighton Beach lying on the roadway with head trauma. The driver remained at the scene and was not injured.

The victim was transported to Maimonides Hospital, where he died of his injuries on Tuesday, January 21.

Ederi was arrested and charged yesterday with failure to yield for a pedestrian and failure to exercise due care.