Some Hope After Grief: Park Slope Mom Gives Birth To Baby Girl

PARK SLOPE – Two years ago, Ruthie Ann Miles was pregnant and crossing the street with her five-year-old daughter Abigail Joy, when a driver ran over them, killing Abigail and a one-year-old boy/ Miles suffered a miscarriage. Now, two years later, she gave birth to a baby girl.

The 37-year-old Broadway actress posted the news on Instagram on Mother’s Day, with a photo of her baby’s feet. Her name is Hope Elizabeth and she was born in April. This wonderful news comes after so much grief.

It all began on March 5, 2018, when 44-year-old Dorothy Bruns ran a red light at the intersection of 5th Avenue and 9th Street, striking Miles, Abigail, one-year-old Joshua Lew, and his mother Lauren Lew. Miles and Lew were injured, while their children died. In May of 2018, Miles miscarried her baby, who she had planned on naming Sophia Rosemary. Bruns was later arrested and faced up to 15 years in prison on charges of manslaughter, criminally negligent homicide, reckless endangerment, assault, and other counts. But, she was released on a $75,000 bond in September.

In the two years prior to the tragic crash, Bruns’ vehicle had racked up four violations for speeding in a school zone and four violations for running a red light. She also had multiple sclerosis and claimed she suffered a seizure at the time of the crash. To make matters worse, the crash occurred after Bruns was repeatedly told by doctors to refrain from driving following a series of medical episodes.

In November of 2018, Bruns was found dead in her Staten Island home in an apparent suicide. She was found with bottles of prescription medications and a note nearby, the NY Post reported at the time.

And now, two years later, there is some light. Hope Elizabeth is a beautiful name and we wish the family well.