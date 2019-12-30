Where to Watch New Year’s Eve Fireworks in Brooklyn

With less than 34 hours until the new year begins, it’s time to decide where you’ll watch this year’s fireworks. Skip the chaos at Times Square to watch the ball drop and go Brooklyn this New Year’s Eve! Join the festivities at Prospect Park or Coney Island for the annual fireworks, and check out where to dance, dine, and drink before midnight here!

In Prospect Park, starting at 10.30 p.m. on December 31, enjoy live entertainment at Grand Army Plaza, and then it’s on to the big show at midnight, all presented by the Prospect Park Alliance and Borough President Eric Adams.

This family-friendly fireworks display, now in its 40th year, is free and will take place rain or shine. The show will end by 12.30 a.m.

If you are arriving right before the fireworks show, Prospect Park suggests watching from anywhere in Grand Army Plaza, inside the park on the West Drive, and along Prospect Park West between Grand Army Plaza and 9th Street for the best views.

Have access to a balcony or a rooftop? You probably have some of the best seats in the city! Make sure to make it out there by midnight to enjoy the show!

Join the festivities at Coney Island for a beautiful view of fireworks over the Atlantic ocean and Brooklyn’s own ball drop, presented by the Alliance for Coney Island with support from Councilmember Mark Treyger.

Head over to the Riegelmann Boardwalk by 9 p.m. to await the annual ball drop at the Coney Island Parachute Jump (West 16th Street and the Boardwalk). Visitors will also be able to enjoy live music and food before the ball drop!

The drop is also followed by live music, sideshow performers, and, finally, a fireworks display at midnight. Fireworks will continue for 10 minutes.

According to the weather forecast, there’s going to be a low of 34 degrees and winds up to 20 mph, be sure to dress in layers!

Don’t forget to join the Polar Bear Plunge at Coney Island on New Year’s Day to wrap up the season’s festivities, while also supporting local non-profits. Now that you’ve plunged the freezing ocean and greeted the New Year, find where to keep celebrating here.

Parks can get pretty crowded and the pyrotechnics can be loud: be attentive to your children and pets enjoying the show, bring noise-canceling headphones or a comforting toy.