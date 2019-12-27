Where to Eat Brunch on New Year’s Day in Brooklyn

The only thing better than going out on New Year’s Eve is going out on New Year’s Day to recover, gossip, and plan resolutions. These spots have got you covered, whether you want French classics, saltfish and rum cocktails, or to keep the party going with a DJ.

157 Suydam Street, between Central and Wilson avenues.

Bushwick’s Le Garage is having a New Year’s Day brunch from 11:00am-3:00pm— “to the rescue,” they say. Enjoy the French spot’s bloody marys and Croque monsieur while dishing about all that went down last night.

More details can be found here.

2826 Fort Hamilton Parkway, between E. 4th and E. 5th streets.

This Windsor Terrace restaurant is serving their regular menu this New Year’s Day, featuring chorizo gravy and biscuits, grass-fed burgers, and warm date cake. Brunch with them from 10:00am-4:00pm this year.

Reservations can be made at (718) 438-0488.

MangoSeed and ZuriLee

MangoSeed: 757 Flatbush Avenue, between Clarkson Avenue and Lenox Road.

ZuriLee: 755 Flatbush Avenue, between Clarkson Avenue and Lenox Road.

These sister Flatbush avenue restaurants are having a New Year’s Day party brunch, from 9:00am-7:00pm. There will be a live DJ on-site, as well as happy hour drink specials. And, since they’re right down the street from one another, you can bar hop and barely have to put on your jacket.

More details can be found here.

4314 4th Avenue, between 43rd and 44th streets.

Sunset Park’s Cafe Zona Sur will be serving its regular menu on New Year’s Day, starting at 10:00am. Munch on lemon ricotta crepes, egg torta, or focaccia pizza and feel the hangover just magically melt away.

Reservations can be made at (718) 788-1606.

2902 Emmons Avenue, off of E. 29th Street.

If you couldn’t get enough of il Fornetto’s New Year’s Eve menu, you’re in luck. This Sheepshead Bay restaurant will be serving a prix-fixe menu for New Year’s Day, for only $29.95 per person, with the a la carte menu still available.

Reservations can be made here.

339A Second Street, between 4th and 5th avenues.

Park Slope’s Benchmark will be serving New Year’s Day brunch from 10:00am-3:00pm this year. You can enjoy their traditional fare, like burgers, pancakes, and omelets, in their cozy and warm interior.

Reservations can be made here.

5610 Clarendon Road, between E. 56th and E. 57th streets.

This East Flatbush’s Caribbean spot will be serving a prix-fixe brunch menu for New Year’s Day this year. For $19.95 you can get an appetizer, entree, and frose drink. Recover with saltfish, chicken and waffles, or coconut-crusted French toast, and keep the party going with their live entertainment.

Reservations can be made here.

664 Manhattan Avenue, between Norman and Nassau avenues.

Cherry Point will serve their usually weekend-only brunch menu this New Year’s Day from 11:00am-3:00pm. No reservations are required and walk-ins are welcome. Enjoy a full English breakfast, flaked pollock, or cheeseburger, and finish things off with some oysters.

Reservations can be made here.

365 Van Brunt Street, between Coffey and Dikeman streets.

This Red Hook spot will be serving a special New Year’s Day brunch menu, with a first come first serve, non-ticketed policy. You can enjoy the meal from 10:00am-3:00pm on Wednesday, best completed with a walk around Red Hook’s picturesque Van Brunt Street and a look at the water.

More information can be found here.

138 5th Avenue, between Sterling Place and Douglass Street.

This Park Slope Mexican restaurant is doing a boozy brunch for New Year’s Day, complete with $35 all-you-can-drink bloody marys, mimosas, or beer. You can choose pork belly tacos, hot queso, chorizo croissants, or hibiscus pancakes from their long two-page menu.

More information can be found here.