Get Ready for the 116th Coney Island Polar Bear Plunge

CONEY ISLAND — The 116th Polar Bear Plunge is coming back to Brooklyn on New Year’s Day!

On January 1, the Coney Island Boardwalk will be lined with the brave winter warriors alongside the organizers of the tradition, the Coney Island Polar Bear Club, ready to plunge into the freezing Atlantic waters! All for a good cause.

The club is aiming to raise $80,000 with this year’s event to help support the local community non-profits including the New York Aquarium, Coney Island USA, Coney Island History Project, and the Alliance for Coney Island. Last year, the plunge raised over $65,000.

The annual plunge is a free event, however participants are encouraged to pre-register online and make a $25 minimum donation and help spread the word to raise funds.

This year’s plunge has the support of Liberty Coca Cola Beverages who will be on-site during the event with giveaways and have the official Coca Cola Polar Bear on-site for photos with participants and spectators.

Day-of registration starts at 10 a.m., and plungers are recommended to arrive no later than noon at Stillwell & the Boardwalk. All participants whether pre-registered or registering day-of must go to the registration area to get their wristbands to participate.

The polar bears recommend bringing old sneakers or surf boots for the plunge to protect your feet from the cold sand. Changing booths will be provided, so bring towels and warm clothes to wrap up into after the dip.

The plunge starts at 1 p.m. sharp and festivities will continue through 4 p.m. The weather forecast currently expects a partly cloudy day, with a high of 44 degrees with W 15 mph winds.

Sign up for the event here and learn more about the plunge here.