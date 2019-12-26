Where to Eat, Drink, and Dance on New Year’s Eve in Brooklyn

The end of a decade is something that deserves to be celebrated. Whether you’re in the market for a sit-down prix-fixe menu, lots of drinking and dancing, a la carte dining in the neighborhood, or a little bit of everything, we’ve got something for you on this list. So, pop the bubbly and toast to a new start, the Brooklyn way.

Prix-Fixe Dining:

436 Jefferson Street, between St. Nicholas and Wyckoff avenues.

For a decadent New Year’s experience, head to Faro in Bushwick for their five-course tasting menu. Dishes will include warm lobster with corn tigelle, New York strip, cod with roasted squash, and celery root soup.

Dinner is $110 per person, with optional wine pairing for $55. Reservations required, available at (718)381-8201.

159 Bridge Park Drive, off of Furman Street.

This Brooklyn Heights restaurant is doing a dual seating for New Year’s Eve. The first, ideal for diners with other late-night plans, takes place from 6:30pm-9:30pm, with a prix-fixe menu and complimentary glass of champagne.

For those who want to ring in the new year in Estuary’s windowed dining room, the second seating is from 10:00pm-2:00am. This seating also includes a pre-fixe menu and glass of champagne, as well as live jazz and funk music, dancing, and a view of the Seaport fireworks. Both menus include dishes like foie gras terrine, wild mushroom risotto, and duck breast a l’orange.

First seating experience is $75 per person, second seating $100. Reservations here.

659 Vanderbilt Avenue, between Prospect and Park places.

This Prospect Heights gem is serving a five-course menu this year. Dishes include purple yam pierogies, roasted duck and duck confit, oysters, and tagliatelle. There are two seatings to choose from, the first from 5:00pm-9:15pm, and the second from 9:30pm on, featuring the ball drop and a midnight champagne toast.

First seating is $115 per person, second $135. Reservations can be made here.

2902 Emmons Avenue, off of E. 29th Street.

Sheepshead Bay Italian joint il Fornetto will have two options for New Year’s. The pre-ball drop choice features a four-course prix-fixe menu. The Midnight Extravaganza also has a four-course menu, as well as an open bar, midnight toast, party favors, and live music. Dishes will include gnocchi ragu, lamb chop, and chocolate torta.

Pre-ball drop menu is $44.95 per person, Midnight Extravaganza is $135. Reservations suggested for the first seating, advance tickets required for second. More details and reservations here.

90 Calyer Street, between Franklin and West streets.

Chez Ma Tante is doing a “hot dog party bonanza,” they announced on their Instagram. The party, which starts at 6:00 p.m., will have oysters, hand pies, falafel, and of course, wine magnums and buckets of beer.

More information here.

1 John Street, off of Pearl Street.

Celebrate the end of 2019 on the water in Dumbo with Celestine’s prix-fixe menu. The first seating, from 5:30pm-6:30pm will be five courses, and the second, from 8:00pm-9:30pm, will be six.

Dishes will include seared scallop, pomegranate glazed duck breast, and gilded molten cake. The second seating comes along with noisemakers, hats, confetti, and a midnight sparkling toast. In the spirit of holiday giving, a portion of the night’s proceeds will be donated to Safe Passage Project.

First seating is $160 per person, second $190. Reservations can be made here.

75 St. Marks Avenue, between Carlton and Flatbush avenues.

Sofreh in Prospect Heights is serving a four-course prix-fixe menu this New Year’s, with two seatings. The first, at 6:00pm, will be accompanied by a prosecco toast, and the second, at 8:30pm, by champagne. Dishes will include a tahini and date salad, lamb shank, eggplant stew, and Persian ice cream.

First seating is $95 per person, second $125. Reservations can be made here.

905 Lorimer Street, between Nassau and Norman avenues.

This French bistro in Greenpoint is serving two options for the holiday. The first seating, from 5:00pm to 8:45pm, is three courses, and the second, from 9:00pm to 11:30pm, will be four. Chicken liver mousse profiteroles, duck breast, and apple galette are among the dishes that will be on offer. For a more casual experience, you can walk in at the bar and dine from the a la carte menu until 2:00am.

First Seating is $68 per person, second $110. Reservations can be made here.

626 Vanderbilt Avenue, between Prospect and Park places.

Maison Yaki is going family style this new year’s, with a three-course prix-fixe. Dishes on the docket include Island Creek oysters, escargot, boeuf en glaçage, and pommes dauphinoise. There are two seatings to choose from— the first from 5:00pm-9:15pm, and the second after 9:30pm which will include a midnight champagne toast.

First seating is $75 per person, second $95. Reservations can be made here.

506 Franklin Avenue, between Fulton and Hancock streets.

This quaint Bed-Stuy restaurant, a sister to The Fly, will be offering a prix-fixe menu in their space this year. Dishes will include shrimp cocktail, swordfish with saffron sauce, and persimmon upside-down cake.

Menu is $75 per person. Reservations can be made here.

441 7th Avenue, between 15th and 16th streets.

Park Slope’s Camperdown Elm will be serving a prix-fixe menu to close out the year. The restaurant will have three different seatings, between 5:30pm- 6:00pm, from 7:30pm-8:00pm, and from 9:30pm -10:00pm. Oysters and Iberico ham, duck breast, and sardine olive toast are all on the menu.

First seating is $65 per person, second $80, third $100. Wine pairings an additional $55. Reservations can be made here.

234 Starr Street, between Irving and Wyckoff avenues.

Bushwick’s supper club The Turk’s Inn will be celebrating this year with a four-course meal, drink pairings, and complimentary sparkling toasts. You can enjoy their whimsical decor and the belly dancing of Tarik Sultan while you cheers to a new start.

Reservations can be made here.

698 Nostrand Avenue, between St. Marks Avenue and Prospect Place.

This Crown Heights eatery will have two seatings this year. The first, from 5:00pm-7:00pm, will be four courses, and the second, from 8:00pm-10:00pm, will be six. Dishes include warm lobster tail, strip steak, and tuxedo cake. Wash it all down with one of their many house cocktails and mocktails.

First seating is $45 per person, second is $75. Reservations can be made here.

A la Carte Dining:

549 Classon Avenue, between Fulton Street and Putnam Avenue.

This Clinton Hill rotisserie chicken spot is doing a “‘tinis and weenies” party this year, no reservations required. Pigs in a blanket will be served hourly, along with a martini toast at midnight and champagne cocktails throughout the evening. You can also order off their full dinner menu until midnight with a special addition— truffle fries with real truffles. A DJ will be on site until “late.”

No reservations required. Details here.

2777 Flatbush Avenue, on the water.

Ring in the New Year on the water at Nick’s, where they’ll be serving their full menu. Enjoy baked clams, coconut shrimp, and of course, lobster almost any way.

Reservations can be made here.

581 Vanderbilt Avenue, between Pacific and Dean streets.

This natural wine hotspot is serving an a la carte menu this New Year’s. You can munch on pommes aligot, roast duck, cheeses, seafood platters, and bouillabaisse, while sipping your orange wine and nattys.

Reservations can be made here.

239 5th Avenue, between President and Carroll streets.

Jenny Kwak’s Park Slope restaurant is open this New Year’s and serving their usual a la carte menu. Try the grilled oysters with seaweed butter, the rice cake fundido, and the warm snow crab claws. Can’t hurt to finish with some beignets, either, and a glass of something bubbly.

Reservations can be made here.

664 Manhattan Avenue, between Norman and Nassau avenues.

This Greenpoint spot is serving an a la carte menu with a few additions this year. Dishes will include fresh crudo, ribeyes for sharing, and beef and ale pies. Cherry Point will stay open a bit later for the holiday, serving food until 11:00pm and drinks past midnight.

Reservations can be made here.

85 Broadway, between Berry Street and Wythe Avenue.

The original cool-girl restaurant of Williamsburg is serving a special New Year’s Eve a la carte menu this year, featuring oyster stew, pecorino risotto, grilled quails and lemon fool.

Reservations can be made here.

284 3rd Avenue, between President and Carroll streets.

If aquachile, chorizo memela, and mole rojo sound more up your alley, head to Claro. This Gowanus oaxacan spot is serving their regular menu this New Year’s, potentially with a few surprise additions, employees say.

Reservations can be made here.

Bars:

256 4th Avenue, between President and Carroll streets.

A new Gowanus bar will be launching their regular thing for their first New Year’s, no cover or reservation required. Come sip on cocktails and champagne, and munch on their unique bar food, including pernil buns and musubi.

224 Franklin Street, between Green and Huron streets.

For a New Year’s Eve minus the stress, head to The Springs. This Greenpoint bar is no reservation required, no cover, and no minimum. Plus, they’re offering free party favors to all who attend. The party starts at 10:00pm, with DJs and dancing.

Reservations not required. More information here.

247 Metropolitan Avenue, between Bedford and Driggs avenues.

Williamsburg’s Clinton Hall will be doing a four-hour open bar, midnight champagne toast, and passed hor d’oeuvres to ring in the new year. Watch the ball dropping live on TV, and skip the Times Square madness.

Tickets are $50 per person, available here.

333 Douglass Street, between 3rd and 4th avenues.

This Gowanus brewery is doing a prohibition-style party, complete with theme drinks, a stream of the ball drop, and hats for the first 100 guests. They’ll also be doing a-year-in-review trivia starting at 7:00pm, with the dancing and music coming on at 9:00pm. There’s no cover to enter.

More information can be found here.

1118 Cortelyou Road, between Westminster and Stratford roads.

Pop $30 bubbly bottles and dance to some DJs all night at Sycamore this year. The party will start at 9:00pm, with no cover required to enter.

More information can be found here.

689 Lorimer Street, between Frost and Withers streets.

Williamsburg’s Silver Light Tavern will be doing a prix-fixe experience to ring in the new year. The spot is offering a four-hour open bar from 9:00pm-1:00am, passed hor d’oeuvres, and a midnight champagne toast.

Tickets can be purchased here.

1100 Flushing Avenue, between Irving and Knickerbocker avenues.

Get your Gatsby on with Brooklyn Cider House and their roaring ‘20s dance party. The spot will serve an open bar from 10:00pm-2:00am with their draft cider, beer, well drinks and cocktails. Hungry guests can enjoy bar food, or for early birds, a three-course prix-fixe menu from 5:00pm-9:00pm.

The late night party will also feature a champagne cider midnight toast, a screening of the ball drop, and multiple DJs. Flapper dresses and tails are not required, but of course, strongly encouraged.

Dinner is $69 per person, reservations here. After-party tickets are $100 per person, available here.