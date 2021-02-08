Indoor Dining Returns on Friday, February 12

Governor Andrew Cuomo announced today that indoor dining will reopen in the city at 25% capacity two days earlier than previously announced – on February 12, the Lunar New Year. For many of us, it’s been a year since we’ve set foot inside our favorite establishments, and some return to normalcy is much welcome. The reopening is subject to strict state guidelines, which can be found here.

“We were planning to open the restaurants in New York City to indoor dining on Valentine’s Day, but they’ve made the point that they’d like to open a couple of days earlier so they can prepare for Valentine’s Day. That’s a reasonable request, so we’ll start indoor dining on Friday at 25 percent so the restaurants can get ready.”

“Brooklyn restaurants and industry workers are surviving by a thread, and with COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations declining across the city, we’re supporting Governor Cuomo’s decision to move up the safe reopening of highly regulated, 25% occupancy indoor dining to Friday before Valentine’s Day,” Randy Peers, President of the Brooklyn Chamber of Commerce emailed. “Many Brooklynites will now be able to celebrate the holiday at a restaurant earlier in the weekend, providing a few days’ head start for struggling small businesses and workers to earn a little more money to support themselves and their families.”

As you make plans, here are some recommendations for Lunar New Year and for Valentines Day. Remember that restaurant week to go is still on till the end of February, and check out these Prospect Heights neighbor favorites.