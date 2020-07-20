Briefing 7/20: Last Phase Of Reopening, Back-to-School Town Hall, Traffic & More

It’s Monday! And it’s hot. Make sure to stay cool and hydrated. Drink lots of water. Check out this piece about where to find cooling centers and how to save energy.
- NYC has entered the last phase of reopening since the lockdown in March. Here’s what it means.
- A 52-year-old man is dead after he lost control of his motorcycle and crashed it in Sheepshead Bay.
- The woman who was shot eight times after telling a group of people to stop setting off fireworks earlier this month has died.
- Last week Governor Cuomo announced the COVID Rent Relief Program, which started accepting applications on July 17 and will close at the end of July, to provide eligible households with a one-time rental subsidy, we wrote.
- A young man was shot and killed over the weekend by a suspect who fled on a black scooter.
- There will be a Back-to-School During COVID-19 Town Hall this Thursday at 7 p.m. with Council Member Brad Lander, Community Board 6, and DOE officials. You can register here.
- Have you read this Politico article? “The coronavirus comeback no one wants: New York City traffic.”
- “With mounting pressures and new coronavirus health concerns, NYC principals weigh whether to return to school,” Chalkbeat reported.
- Smorgasburg will return– but with major changes, the Post reported.
- Here are 15 New York City pools that will be reopening in August, AMNY reported.
- “Representative John Lewis, a son of sharecroppers and an apostle of nonviolence who was bloodied at Selma and across the Jim Crow South in the historic struggle for racial equality, and who then carried a mantle of moral authority into Congress, died on Friday. He was 80,” the NY Times wrote.
- “Housing and tenant advocates are pushing three pieces of legislation in Albany, which propose to eliminate rent for 90 days, continue the eviction and foreclosure moratorium and establish an emergency housing voucher for homeless New Yorkers during the pandemic,” City Limits reported.
