A Woman Was Shot Eight Times After Asking People To Stop Fireworks. On Friday, She Died.

EAST NY – The woman who was shot eight times after telling a group of people to stop setting off fireworks earlier this month has died.

On Tuesday, July 7 at around 9:28 p.m., cops arrived at Pink Houses on Linden Boulevard to find 33-year-old Shatavia Walls shot eight times and a 30-year-old man shot once in the arm. Walls had been telling her neighbors to stop shooting fireworks near children. They were both taken to Brookdale Hospital. The man is in stable condition. Walls died from her wounds on Friday, July 17.

“I had seen her on the floor and she was laying there, and she said to me, “Ma I don’t think I’m going to make it,” her mother, Helen Testagrose, told the Daily News. “She was on the floor. She was talking to me. She was telling me who shot her, saying it was the same guy from the other day.”

According to Testagrose, Walls had gotten into a fight with a guy on July 4th after telling him to stop shooing fireworks in the courtyard, the Daily News reported.

As of now, no arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.