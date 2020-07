SHEEPSHEAD BAY – A 52-year-old man is dead after he lost control of his motorcycle and crashed it.

On Sunday, July 19 at around 4:50 p.m., a 52-year-old man was driving his motorcycle heading eastbound on Belt Parkway at Exit 9 Knapp Street. According to the NYPD, he lost control of his vehicle and crashed into the guardrail. He was taken to NYU Langone Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 6:21 p.m.

As of now, his name has not yet been released. The investigation is ongoing.