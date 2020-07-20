Weekend Shooting Leaves 23-Year-Old Dead In Crown Heights

CROWN HEIGHTS – A young man was shot and killed over the weekend by a suspect who fled on a black scooter.

On Saturday, July 18 at around 4:00 p.m., 23-year-old Nicholas Isaac, a Clinton Hill resident, was found on Nostrand Avenue between Bergen Street and St. Marks Avenue with multiple gunshot wounds to his legs and torso. He was taken to NYC Health & Hospitals/Kings County and was pronounced dead.

Isaac had got into an argument with his killer outside a bike shop at that location. When the suspect began shooting, he ran inside and tried to close the door behind him, the Daily News reported.

According to the NYPD, the suspect fled on a black scooter south on Nostrand Avenue. He is described as a 6’0” man last seen wearing a black baseball cap, a black shirt, black pants, and black shoes. He was also carrying a blue backpack. A photo of the suspect is included above. As of now, no arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.