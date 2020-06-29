Briefing 6/29: Video Music Awards At The Barclays Center, Legal Fireworks Begin Tonight & More

Happy Monday! We hope you had a wonderful, relaxing weekend. It’s a brand new week with brand new stories.
- The 2020 MTV Video Music Awards will be taking place at the Barclays Center this year despite the pandemic. It will take place on August 30, ABC7 reported.
- There will be “legal” fireworks. “The Macy’s-sponsored displays will be launched from several as-yet-undisclosed locations and will culminate in a final display on July 4, this Saturday,” the Daily News reported.
- De Blasio’s $1 Billion NYPD Budget Cut Is Based On “Gimmicks” And “Fiction,” Councilmembers Say, Gothamist reports.
- Diocese of Brooklyn holds weekday mass for the first time since march due to the coronavirus, NY1 reported.
- The Kensington Dog Run is ready to open on July 6!
- Brooklyn’s luxury market slumped as in-person showings began, the Real Deal reported.
- Brooklyn lawyer Urooj Rahman, who is accused of throwing a Molotov cocktail into an empty NYPD cruiser during the George Floyd protests, pleaded guilty today, the Daily News reported.
- Chris McCreight, the Chief of Staff to Council Member Justin Brannan, was elected as Bay Ridge Democratic District Leader, Kings County Politics reported.
- “Mayor de Blasio appears to be reconsidering plans to reopen restaurants for indoor dining next week, citing a busy first week for outdoor dining in NYC and a national surge in novel coronavirus cases. Gov. Cuomo also indicated that indoor dining may be postponed at a press conference later in the morning,” Eater reported.
- “Bay Ridge locals are calling on the DOE to remove the school district’s superintendent, claiming that she’s turned a blind eye to racism and special ed violations for years,” the Brooklyn Paper reported.
- ‘The last two City Council staffers for Brooklyn’s former Councilman Rafael Espinal have been fired, leaving one of the city’s poorest neighborhoods with no council representation during the economic crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic,” the Daily News reported.
- 27-year-old Elvin Fernandez who was shot in front of Red Hook Houses earlier this month has died from his injuries. A man has been arrested and charged with attempted murder, we reported.
- A man and woman are both dead after being shot over the weekend in East NY, we reported.
