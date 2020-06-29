Homicide

Man Dies Almost A Month After Being Shot In Red Hook

Zainab Iqbal|

RED HOOK – Earlier this month, 27-year-old  Elvin Fernandez was shot in front of Red Hook Houses.

On Monday, June 1 at around 5:55 p.m., cops arrived in front of Red Hook Houses on Columbia Street to find Fernandez, a resident of Boerum Hill, with a gunshot wound to the head. He was taken to New York-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital. On Wednesday, June 24, Fernandez died from his injuries.

On Thursday, June 18, 29-year-old David Gorham was arrested and charged with attempted murder, assault, criminal possession of a firearm, and menacing.

Shootings have been up 25% citywide. In fact, there have been 28% more shooting victims than this time last year, we reported. 

