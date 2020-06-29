Two Killed In Weekend Shooting In East NY

EAST NEW YORK – A man and woman are both dead after being shot over the weekend.

On Saturday, June 27 at around 12:35 p.m., cops found a 23-year-old man and a 39-year-old woman with gunshot wounds on Van Siclen Avenue near Livonia Avenue. The man had a gunshot wound to the face, while the woman had a gunshot wound to the back. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

Cops have not yet released the names of the victims. As of now, no arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.