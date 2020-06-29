Homicide

Two Killed In Weekend Shooting In East NY

Zainab Iqbal|

EAST NEW YORK – A man and woman are both dead after being shot over the weekend.

On Saturday, June 27 at around 12:35 p.m., cops found a 23-year-old man and a 39-year-old woman with gunshot wounds on Van Siclen Avenue near Livonia Avenue. The man had a gunshot wound to the face, while the woman had a gunshot wound to the back. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

Cops have not yet released the names of the victims. As of now, no arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).  The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577. All calls are strictly confidential.

