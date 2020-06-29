Kensington Dog Run Is Ready To Open on July 6

“Our paw pals throughout New York City will soon be able to frolic in our reopened dog runs, including the newly constructed Kensington dog run. Dog runs along with other amenities like basketball courts, bocce courts, tennis courts and more will reopen as part of Phase 3,” Parks Department’s spokesperson Anessa Hodgson told us on Friday.

Kensington Dog run, located across the corner of Coney Island Avenue and Kermit Place near Caton Avenue, on the southwestern edge of the Parade Grounds, was completed on June 15th and is ready for its canine visitors. As of this writing, the city is still on track to start Phase 3 reopening on July 6th.

“Our parks are hubs for active recreation and we’re excited to welcome all New Yorkers, both human and canine alike, back onto sports courts and dog runs for another safe and fun summer,” NYC Parks Commissioner Mitchell J. Silver in a statement. “We’re committed to maintaining safe greenspaces for all to enjoy and encourage visitors to wear a face covering, frequently sanitize their hands, and maintain distance between each other while out in parks.”

Local groups have been petitioning for the dog run for years, with designs for the space first being revealed in 2017.

The project was funded by Borough President Adams and through Participatory Budgeting allocations by Council Members Lander and Eugene.