7 Story Building Coming to Cortelyou Road

Cortelyou Road in Ditmas Park is reaching for the sky – literally. For over a decade, 355 Stratford Road was the only new building to be completed on the commercial stretch (finished in 2007). As of December 2019, there are three tall, mixed use buildings under construction, and one large one under consideration.

First, the Baptist Church at 1921 Cortelyou Road at Ocean Avenue was knocked down to make room for 76 units of 100% affordable housing, as well as new church space on the ground floor. Some neighbors did not like it, and tried to preserve the building, without success.

Then came 1035 Cortelyou Road, corner of Stratford Road – the old warehouses that stored antiques were sold off and demolished in 2017 to make way for a 5 story building with office and commercial space on lower floors that is approaching completion. It will bring 10 new apartments to the neighborhood.

This fall the two family Victorian at 1105 Cortelyou Road was raised to make space for a 7 story, almost 15,000 square foot building. It will be mostly residential – 12 units – with about 1,000 square feet of commercial space on the ground floor, per filings with the DOB that were approved at the end of September. The plans also include 6 covered parking spots.

Bklyner reporting is supported by our subscribers and:

The new building itself looks to be unremarkable, the left half – abutting 355 Stratford Road – going up 7 stories (2 stories higher than its neighbor), and surrounded by 4 story tall building on the Westminster Road side.

The Victorians on Westminster including the corner building are zoned residential and are already considered overdeveloped by the current zoning – thus unlikely to obstruct the views.

One other project has been in the works for some time now – 1620 Cortelyou Road, home to Key Food and laundromat on the corner of East 16th and Cortelyou.

The proposed development depends on rezoning of the large parcel (the block between E16th to East 17th Street) from an R6A/C2-4 to R7D/C2-4 district to allow for a potentially ten story mixed-use development with ground floor retail and 85 dwelling units.