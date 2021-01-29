Seven Citi Bike Stations Coming to Bay Ridge in February

NYC Department of Transportation (DOT) staff presented plans for seven new Citi Bike stations between Bay Ridge and Sunset Park during a Community Board 10 transportation committee meeting on January 26.

The exact location of each station are as follows:

East roadbed of 7th Avenue south of 62nd Street.

North roadbed of 5th Avenue, north of 67th Street, and west of Erik Place.

East sidewalk of 5th Avenue north of 67th Street.

East sidewalk of 4th Avenue north of 67th Street.

West sidewalk of 3rd Avenue north of Wakeman Place.

North roadbed of Wakeman Place, east of Ridge Boulevard.

South roadbed of 65th Street, east of 2nd Avenue.

DOT had surveyed members of the neighborhood about suggested locations for Citi Bike stations for phase three of the CitiBike expansion plan last fall, allowing people to pinpoint on this map where Citi Bike stations would best serve the neighborhood.

The majority of locations for phase three will be in Community Board 7 (Sunset Park and Windsor Terrace), with some spilling over to bits of CB10, CB12, and CB14.

Residents of Bay Ridge have not welcomed bike lane proposals in the past, mostly citing safety concerns. During this meeting, board members expressed similar concerns about traffic patterns in the area which the Citi Bikes will be stationed, as well as whether or not they would interfere with existing transportation and surrounding bus stops

@BikeSouthBklyn, a Twitter community of cyclists in south Brooklyn, voiced their disagreement with the board, claiming that board members do not account for the needs of those in their neighborhood.

Community Board 10 has historically been very hostile to bikes and bike infrastructure. Events like tonight show that they are largely out of step with the rest of the neighborhood. — Bike South Brooklyn! (@BikeSouthBklyn) January 27, 2021

The newly finished protected bike lane on 4th Avenue bike lane starts on 8th street in Park Slope and ends on 65th Street in Sunset Park, right outside of Bay Ridge, and getting to downtown Brooklyn may just be faster on a bike than by car.

According to planner Lisa Morasco, while it won’t be until 2024 when phase four begins, more stations will be installed further into the neighborhoods across Southern Brooklyn.