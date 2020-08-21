Openings and Closings: New Rooftops, Pop-Ups, and Ice Cream

This week’s openings and closings bring you, miraculously, far more openings than it does closings. In a true testament to the resilience of our neighborhoods, restaurants and bars continue to pop up in almost every neighborhood. Go out and enjoy a cocktail (distanced, of course) and take in the beauty of our city. And remember – Dine in Park Slope has specials all through August 28, and there are lots of lovely open street dining across Brooklyn and beyond. (Here’s which open streets have the best traffic-free outdoor dining in the street).
Openings:
Brooklyn Roots
4601 4th Avenue, between 46th and 47th streets.
LOBSTER PASTA. It's the perfect combination of al dente pasta, rose sauce, and lobster.
This self-described “old school Italian” restaurant opened up in June. They’ve got exactly what you’d think— lots of pasta, meatballs, and tiramisu. You can also enjoy their Sunday sauce from the comfort of your own home if you can get an order in on time.
Edith’s at Paulie Gee’s
60 Greenpoint Avenue, between Franklin and West streets.
Meet Our Menu: Salted Caramel Challah Knot •Caramel• •Hand-Braided Challah Knot• •Sea Salt• •Amba Spice• Edith's caramel is made from using whey, normally a byproduct from culturing milk (for our cream cheese) it now becomes the center of attention in our whey caramel. Amba- A tangy mango pickled condiment of Iraqi origin. A spice version gives a little added depth to this salty sweet delicious bread
This pop-up at famous Paulie Gee’s is available from Thursday-Sunday. They’re serving up a variety of pastries like their salted caramel challah knot, honey baharat schnecken, and shakshuka morning bun. Caroline Schiff, the pastry chef at soon-to-open Gage and Tollner, is behind the munchies.
Edy’s Grocer
136 Meserole Avenue, between Eckford sand Leonard streets.
Brooklyn, are you ready?!? Excited for this sign to officially introduce us to the streets of Greenpoint. I've been waiting for this moment for so long and can't believe how beautifully the sign came together. Can't wait to see you all when doors open next month.
This Lebanese grocery and deli, opened by Chef Edouard Massih, serves hummus with dukkah, eggplant and chickpea fatteh, and frittata muffins, as well as drip and iced coffees.
Empanada City
48 Cypress Avenue, between Starr and Troutman streets.
Our #flanksteak #empanada or as we call it "Ropa Vieja" is a popular choice with our guests. Perfectly seasoned, tender and moist flank steak with peppers, onions in a tomato-based sauce. Goes great with our homemade avocado sauce.
The Bushwick location of this empanada spot opened in late May. They’re serving their classic favorites, like coconut flan and freshly fried empanadas in a variety of flavors.
Good Judy
563 5th Avenue, between 15th and 16th streets.
This new Park Slope LGBTQ bar recently opened, bringing beers, Jell-O shots, and soon, a disco ball, to the neighborhood.
Outer Space
99 Scott Avenue, off of Randolph Street.
The team at 99 Scott in Williamsburg has opened Outer Space, a restaurant with nightly entertainment and lush greenery. Reserve a private little picnic table and you’ll be sure to feel safe and socially distanced.
Prime Cafe
247 7th Avenue between 4th and 5th streets.
Signage went up recently for Prime Cafe on Park Slope’s 7th Avenue, in corner real estate that’s been empty for several months.
Runaway Roof
321 Starr Street, between Cyprus and St. Nicholas avenues.
We'll be moving these tables apart for distancing but dang! They look pretty!!
This Bushwick spot had their grand opening on August 6th. They’ve got craft cocktails, a full menu, and games like bingo. The best part? They’re open seven days a week, rain or shine.
Talk Story Rooftop
160 N. 12th Street, between Berry Street and Bedford Avenue.
Yup, you heard right! Talk Story Rooftop is officially here! Open 7 days a week, 3pm-11pm. Why "Talk Story"? We can't wait to share more about our inspiration in the upcoming weeks. Why "Rooftop"? C'mon, we're sure you can tell. See you all at the bar!
This new Williamsburg rooftop opened recently, with gorgeous city views and cocktails to match. Hungry? Try their summer salad, frito misto, or daily handrolls.
The Bagel Store
69 5th Avenue, between St. Marks Place and Warren Street.
You may recall the drama-filled closing of the viral rainbow bagel maker, The Bagel Store, from last year. Unpaid taxes of over $800,000 were reported. They’re back, baby! Now, you can visit the new location of the Bagel Store right on Park Slope’s 5th Avenue. Sugary creations like the cotton candy dream bagel, as well as their classic rainbow, are available.
The Good Batch Creamery
995A Fulton Street, between Cambridge and St. James places.
From, of course, the team that brought you The Good Batch, comes a new ice creamery in Clinton Hill. The spot, which opened in July, is serving hot fudge cooking sundaes, their classic ice cream cookie sandwiches, and a variety of scoop flavors, including a very promising one called “sprinkletown”.
The Rogers Garden
708 Rogers Avenue, between Lenox Road and Clarkson Avenue.
This new rum bar almost eases the pain of Glady’s closing. They’ve got a huge backyard, filled with greenery and striped umbrellas. Live music, tiki glasses, and overflowing burgers also make an appearance.
Wild Birds
951 Dean Street, between Classon and Franklin avenues.
This live music venue and bar opened in July in Crown Heights. For now, they’ve got food pop-ups for every day of the week, including tacos, banh mi, and oysters.
Closings:
Alameda
195 Franklin Street, between Freeman and Green streets.
After eight years in business, Greenpoint’s Alameda has closed permanently. The owner wrote on Instagram, “It’s been a great run.”
Jay and Lloyd’s
2718 Avenue U, between E. 27th and E. 28th streets.
After 23 years Sheepshead Bay kosher deli Jay and Lloyd’s closed in May. They wrote on Instagram that they didn’t make the decision lightly, and expressed gratitude to their loyal customers and staff.
Maison Premiere
298 Bedford Avenue, between Grand and S. 1st streets.
In a huge blow to the city’s oyster fanatics, Williamsburg’s Maison Premiere recently closed quietly. In 2019, Eater reported that the owners had filed for bankruptcy with over $2,000,000 owed on the restaurant. Both the Instagram and the website for the restaurant have been shut down, but no statement has been released from owners.
Rose’s
295 Flatbush Avenue, between Willoughby Street and Dekalb Avenue.
To our loyal friends and family, it is with the heaviest of hearts that we announce that Rose's is permanently shutting its doors. It is the hardest decision we have ever made and one we agonized over for months. Unfortunately, the current legislation and limited resources available to independent businesses left us with no other option. The unimaginable effects of this pandemic have devasted us, members of our family, and countless others. This is not the ending we wanted, but it will not define us. We look back on the past five years as the wildest ride we could have imagined. We have seen members of our family get married, have children, publish books, and start incredible businesses of their own. Lifelong friendships have formed and hazy memories made over gooey cheeseburgers and cold drinks. Our regulars, who were always game for a rowdy round of trivia, ready to chow down during a Pig Pickin' and scream along with us during presidential debates made Rose's more than just a neighborhood bar. Without our guests, this ragtag team of boneheads would have no purpose. There are no words to express how grateful we are. To everyone who supported us from the beginning to those who helped during this difficult time, thank you! Please stay safe and continue to support each other. The future is unknown but will be undoubtedly brighter if we're here for one other.
Citing current legislation and limited resources, Roses closed permanently in July. “This is not the ending we wanted, but it will not define us,” they wrote on Instagram, adding that they really had no other option due to the effects of the pandemic.
Taro Sushi
244 Flatbush Avenue, between St. Marks Avenue and Prospect Place.
Taro Sushi on Flatbush Avenue closed recently after 15 years in business. The restaurant wrote on Instagram that the lease had ended, and that they were “so lucky to have had so many great customers”.
