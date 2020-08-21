Openings and Closings: New Rooftops, Pop-Ups, and Ice Cream

This week’s openings and closings bring you, miraculously, far more openings than it does closings. In a true testament to the resilience of our neighborhoods, restaurants and bars continue to pop up in almost every neighborhood. Go out and enjoy a cocktail (distanced, of course) and take in the beauty of our city. And remember – Dine in Park Slope has specials all through August 28, and there are lots of lovely open street dining across Brooklyn and beyond. (Here’s which open streets have the best traffic-free outdoor dining in the street).

Openings:

4601 4th Avenue, between 46th and 47th streets.

This self-described “old school Italian” restaurant opened up in June. They’ve got exactly what you’d think— lots of pasta, meatballs, and tiramisu. You can also enjoy their Sunday sauce from the comfort of your own home if you can get an order in on time.

60 Greenpoint Avenue, between Franklin and West streets.

This pop-up at famous Paulie Gee’s is available from Thursday-Sunday. They’re serving up a variety of pastries like their salted caramel challah knot, honey baharat schnecken, and shakshuka morning bun. Caroline Schiff, the pastry chef at soon-to-open Gage and Tollner, is behind the munchies.

136 Meserole Avenue, between Eckford sand Leonard streets.

This Lebanese grocery and deli, opened by Chef Edouard Massih, serves hummus with dukkah, eggplant and chickpea fatteh, and frittata muffins, as well as drip and iced coffees.

48 Cypress Avenue, between Starr and Troutman streets.

The Bushwick location of this empanada spot opened in late May. They’re serving their classic favorites, like coconut flan and freshly fried empanadas in a variety of flavors.

563 5th Avenue, between 15th and 16th streets.

This new Park Slope LGBTQ bar recently opened, bringing beers, Jell-O shots, and soon, a disco ball, to the neighborhood.

99 Scott Avenue, off of Randolph Street.

The team at 99 Scott in Williamsburg has opened Outer Space, a restaurant with nightly entertainment and lush greenery. Reserve a private little picnic table and you’ll be sure to feel safe and socially distanced.

247 7th Avenue between 4th and 5th streets.

Signage went up recently for Prime Cafe on Park Slope’s 7th Avenue, in corner real estate that’s been empty for several months.

321 Starr Street, between Cyprus and St. Nicholas avenues.

This Bushwick spot had their grand opening on August 6th. They’ve got craft cocktails, a full menu, and games like bingo. The best part? They’re open seven days a week, rain or shine.

160 N. 12th Street, between Berry Street and Bedford Avenue.

This new Williamsburg rooftop opened recently, with gorgeous city views and cocktails to match. Hungry? Try their summer salad, frito misto, or daily handrolls.

69 5th Avenue, between St. Marks Place and Warren Street.

You may recall the drama-filled closing of the viral rainbow bagel maker, The Bagel Store, from last year. Unpaid taxes of over $800,000 were reported. They’re back, baby! Now, you can visit the new location of the Bagel Store right on Park Slope’s 5th Avenue. Sugary creations like the cotton candy dream bagel, as well as their classic rainbow, are available.

995A Fulton Street, between Cambridge and St. James places.

From, of course, the team that brought you The Good Batch, comes a new ice creamery in Clinton Hill. The spot, which opened in July, is serving hot fudge cooking sundaes, their classic ice cream cookie sandwiches, and a variety of scoop flavors, including a very promising one called “sprinkletown”.

708 Rogers Avenue, between Lenox Road and Clarkson Avenue.

This new rum bar almost eases the pain of Glady’s closing. They’ve got a huge backyard, filled with greenery and striped umbrellas. Live music, tiki glasses, and overflowing burgers also make an appearance.

951 Dean Street, between Classon and Franklin avenues.

This live music venue and bar opened in July in Crown Heights. For now, they’ve got food pop-ups for every day of the week, including tacos, banh mi, and oysters.

Closings:

195 Franklin Street, between Freeman and Green streets.

After eight years in business, Greenpoint’s Alameda has closed permanently. The owner wrote on Instagram, “It’s been a great run.”

Jay and Lloyd’s

2718 Avenue U, between E. 27th and E. 28th streets.

After 23 years Sheepshead Bay kosher deli Jay and Lloyd’s closed in May. They wrote on Instagram that they didn’t make the decision lightly, and expressed gratitude to their loyal customers and staff.

Maison Premiere

298 Bedford Avenue, between Grand and S. 1st streets.

In a huge blow to the city’s oyster fanatics, Williamsburg’s Maison Premiere recently closed quietly. In 2019, Eater reported that the owners had filed for bankruptcy with over $2,000,000 owed on the restaurant. Both the Instagram and the website for the restaurant have been shut down, but no statement has been released from owners.

295 Flatbush Avenue, between Willoughby Street and Dekalb Avenue.

Citing current legislation and limited resources, Roses closed permanently in July. “This is not the ending we wanted, but it will not define us,” they wrote on Instagram, adding that they really had no other option due to the effects of the pandemic.

Taro Sushi

244 Flatbush Avenue, between St. Marks Avenue and Prospect Place.

Taro Sushi on Flatbush Avenue closed recently after 15 years in business. The restaurant wrote on Instagram that the lease had ended, and that they were “so lucky to have had so many great customers”.