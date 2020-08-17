Dine in Park Slope Returns With Over 40 Restaurants Participating

Dine In Park Slope, now in its third year running, holds a slightly heavier weight than usual. With restaurants, especially small, locally run restaurants, struggling to weather a pandemic, businesses need every bit of help they can get.

Mark Caserta, the Executive Director of the Fifth Avenue Business Development District, says that any little bit helps.

“It’s just another thing we can do to help. If someone’s looking at the website it might remind someone either of a place they had never tried, or that they loved and they hadn’t been to for a while, for obvious reasons. It might bring some business back, that’s the thinking behind the whole thing,” Caserta said.

Over 40 restaurants have signed up to participate, which is slightly down from last year’s count of just over 50. The BID wasn’t completely sure that the event would be able to take place this year, as at first sign-ups were coming in much more slowly than usual.

“I think people were thinking through whether or not they wanted to try it, and they’ve been distracted trying to keep their businesses going, trying to follow all the rules,” Caserta added.

Jonathan Bayer, who owns Sky Ice with his wife Sutheera Denprapa and is on the board of the BID, was one such business.

“The whole pandemic put a lot of undue stress on every human being alive, so there’s that,” he said, explaining why the restaurant had to rush with their decision on what to offer this year. Eventually, they landed on a free Thai Iced Tea or Coffee with entree orders.

Bayer says that he anticipates this year to be an especially good one for the program.

“It usually takes a few years for these types of programs to get lifted off the ground. So, now that we’re in our third year, I’m expecting a little bit more participation or more awareness. On top of that, we certainly have a lot of people in the neighborhood who are generally concerned about small businesses on the Avenue and are looking for ways to support,” Bayer said. “Everybody is hurting, everybody is feeling this one way or another, so this is a way to save or get a little something for your support. It’s a win-win.

The program is being put on by the Fifth Avenue and North Flatbush BIDS, as well as the Park Slope Chamber of Commerce. It’s also sponsored this year by Chow Now, a food delivery service that the BID likes as they don’t charge a percentage on orders, only a flat fee every month to restaurants.

Offerings include a free cheese plate with orders over $50 from Wolf and Deer, two sodas and two medium pizzas for $20 from Union Street Pizza, and BOGO chocolate chunk cookies from Buttermilk Bake Shop.

The BID hopes that Dine In Park Slope can be a cure to your quarantine fatigue.

“A lot of people want to get out. They’re tired of cooking,” Caserta laughed.

A full list of the participating restaurants and their deals can be found here.

Dine In Park Slope is scheduled from August 17th- August 28th.

Participating Restaurants:

48 Treehouse Cafe

483 4th Avenue

917-751-6950

Free plain and almond croissants while supplies last

M-F from 12-2 PM S-U from 2-4 PM

Alchemy

56 5th Avenue

718-636-4385

Half off all drinks (With food) for outside dining customers.

M-Th all day and night

Autumn Asian

349 Flatbush Avenue

718-789-6167

A serving of Edamame for free for order over $20, please mention it. Thank you.

Bar Crudo Oyster and Seafood Restaurant

412 5th Avenue

347-686-4156

Three course meal prefix

Monday to Friday 4 to 8 pm

Bklyn Crepe

274 Flatbush Avenue

718-638-1023

10% off entire order

Every day 8am-9pm

Bklyn Larder

228 Flatbush Avenue

718-783-1250

10% off hot sandwiches from 4-6pm, Tues-Fri

Bleachers Sports Bar

240 Flatbush Avenue

718-857-1111

During Happy Hour times, Any Wing AND Fries order (purchased together) we will offer a Free Frozen Margarita or Frozen Rum Punch

Happy Hour 3-7pm M-F, Weekends 12p-5pm

Bombay Kabab

54 7th Avenue

347-889-7686

5% off

Bowl and Blade

169 5th Avenue

718-783-7700

Free Iced Tea with an order of a Poke Bowl or Salad Bowl

Tuesday through Saturday, 12pm to 8pm, In house and Pick up only

Bricolage

162 5th Avenue

718-230-1835

A free cocktail when purchasing a dinner (menu cocktails only)

Broccolino

446a Dean Street

718-678-4200

15% off. Lunch special and happy hour excluded

Burger Village

222 7th Avenue

718-499-4165

10% off on the check

Buttermilk Bakeshop

260 5th Avenue

347-987-3941

(BOGO) Buy a chocolate chunk cookie get a chocolate chunk free! Limit one free cookie per customer

M-F 11am-4pm

Cafe Grumpy

383 7th Avenue

BOGO – buy one get one,Any coffee or tea beverage, Mon-Fri 5-7pm

Casa Azul

369 7th Avenue

929-337-6767

15% discount during lunch hours Monday-Friday 1-3, Saturday and Sunday 11-2

Chela

408 5th Avenue

347-686-4156

Pre fix – three course meal

Monday to Friday from 4 to 8 pm

Dickey’s Barbecue

196A Flatbush Avenue

347-889-5400

20% off orders over $12.00

El Nopal Restaurant

631 5 Ave

718-541-2732

$10 off. Delivery & Pick ups. Orders of $50 or more. Ca$h ONLY! MUST call directly.

Flying Hippo Bakery Cafe

383 5th Avenue

347-689-4881

Weekdays 11:30am -2:30pm 20% off any purchase of $10 or more (cakes and coffee beans are excluded)

Kami Sushi

385 Flatbush Ave

718-398-3299

A serving of Edamame for free for order over $20, please mention it. Thank you.

Kulushkat

446 C Dean Street

347-799-1972

Use code DineIn15 for UNLIMITED 15% off between August 17-28

Lizzie Kings

75A 5th Avenue

718-974-7279

1) Free Draft Beer with a purchase of an entree. 2) $5 off brunch tab Sat/Sun 10-4

Maya Taqueria

168 5th Avenue

718-398-6292

Buy any two tacos, get the third taco free!

Monday – Friday, 11am to 5pm, In house and Pick up only.

Miss American Pie

86 5th Avenue

347-860-1524

Free cookie or beverage with $15 purchase (excludes specialty drinks such as Shirley Temple, espresso drinks)

Tuesday-Friday, all day

Morgan’s Brooklyn Barbecue

267 Flatbush Avenue

718-622-2224

Complimentary Cornbread with Honey Butter Delivery Or Pickup

2:00-4:00 pm

Monday-Thursday

Naruto Ramen

276 5th Avenue

347-249-7683

Spend $15 or more and get a free ramune (japanese marble soda) or a free gyoza (dumplings)

Nuevo México Restaurant

489 5th Avenue

718-832-0050

With the purchase of a (Mango, Strawberry, Coconut, Jalapeño & Hibiscus) Margarita, Get 1 Free street taco or 2 Mini Flautas as appetizers. Excludes shrimp and fish options. Valid offer 1 per person. Only Outdoor dining and pick up. Offer Valid Wednesdays, Thursday’s & Sunday’s only.

Philly Pretzel Factory Brooklyn

131 5th Avenue

917-909-0345

Buy 3 Pretzels, get 3 Pretzels Free and $5 off any Party Tray

M-Sat 10am-7pm, closed on Sunday

Pulia

548 4th Avenue

718-788-1140

Free margarita pizza with any purchase over 20 dollars

Shaking Crab Brooklyn

230 5th Avenue

Summer Special: 1/2 pound of Snow Crab Legs / 1/2 of Shrimp (Heads On or Heads Off) with any Add On for $18

Sidecar

560 5th Avenue

718-369-0077

2 for 1 oyster special

Sip & Play

471 5th Avenue

718-971-1684

Buy one get one free on any of our bubble teas or coffee drinks! (in store only)

Wed-Fri 11-2pm

SkyIce

63 5th Avenue

718-230-0910

Free Thai Iced Tea or Thai Iced Coffee with your entree when you mention Dine In Park Slope

SkyIce 9th St

437 5th Avenue

347-889-5532

Free Thai Iced Tea or Thai Iced Coffee with your entree when you mention Dine In Park Slope

Sofreh Restaurant

75 Saint Marks Avenue

646-340-0322

A free glass of house wine, beer, or non-alcoholic beverage for each outdoor diner. Tuesday-Thursday. Please mention it to your server.

SottoVoce Restaurant

225 7th Avenue

718-369-9322

$25 pre-fixe, appetizer, entree, dessert

Mon – Thur all day, Fri-Sun until 6pm

Sugarcane

238 Flatbush Avenue

718-230-3954

20% Discount On All Meals Purchased Tuesday Through Thursday From 2pm-5pm

Sweet Polly

71 6th Avenue

718-484-9600

$1 Oyster happy hour for takeout and drink specials.

M-F 2-5pm

No delivery. Pick up order can be made in person or on our website

Sweetwaters Coffee & Tea

55 5th Avenue

845-236-6103

10% off everything with use of the Sweetwaters mobile app to order

Union Street Pizza

226 4th Avenue

347-916-1121

2 medium pizzas and 2 sodas- $20, 1 large pizza and 6 wings- $25

Every day 12pm to 8pm, In house and Pick up only

Un Posto Italiano

206 Garfield Place

718-638-8500

Tue to Friday 10am to 2pm free single espresso with any 15$ purchase at the Cafe

The V-Spot

156 5th Avenue

718-928-8778

A free bottle of VSPOT Sangria with any purchase of $20 or more

Monday-Sunday 12pm – 10pm

Wasan Brooklyn

440 Bergen Street

347-725-3550

10% of Cook on Hot Stone “Ishiyaki” Style.

Choice of

– Jumbo Shrimp 4pcs

– Chicken Wings 8pcs

– Sirloin Steak 6pcs

Wolf and Deer

74 5th Avenue

646-309-8280

Complimentary cheese plate with $50 purchase

Monday-Friday