Dine in Park Slope Returns With Over 40 Restaurants Participating

Dine In Park Slope, now in its third year running, holds a slightly heavier weight than usual. With restaurants, especially small, locally run restaurants, struggling to weather a pandemic, businesses need every bit of help they can get.
Mark Caserta, the Executive Director of the Fifth Avenue Business Development District, says that any little bit helps.
“It’s just another thing we can do to help. If someone’s looking at the website it might remind someone either of a place they had never tried, or that they loved and they hadn’t been to for a while, for obvious reasons. It might bring some business back, that’s the thinking behind the whole thing,” Caserta said.
Over 40 restaurants have signed up to participate, which is slightly down from last year’s count of just over 50. The BID wasn’t completely sure that the event would be able to take place this year, as at first sign-ups were coming in much more slowly than usual.
“I think people were thinking through whether or not they wanted to try it, and they’ve been distracted trying to keep their businesses going, trying to follow all the rules,” Caserta added.
Jonathan Bayer, who owns Sky Ice with his wife Sutheera Denprapa and is on the board of the BID, was one such business.
“The whole pandemic put a lot of undue stress on every human being alive, so there’s that,” he said, explaining why the restaurant had to rush with their decision on what to offer this year. Eventually, they landed on a free Thai Iced Tea or Coffee with entree orders.
Bayer says that he anticipates this year to be an especially good one for the program.
“It usually takes a few years for these types of programs to get lifted off the ground. So, now that we’re in our third year, I’m expecting a little bit more participation or more awareness. On top of that, we certainly have a lot of people in the neighborhood who are generally concerned about small businesses on the Avenue and are looking for ways to support,” Bayer said. “Everybody is hurting, everybody is feeling this one way or another, so this is a way to save or get a little something for your support. It’s a win-win.
The program is being put on by the Fifth Avenue and North Flatbush BIDS, as well as the Park Slope Chamber of Commerce. It’s also sponsored this year by Chow Now, a food delivery service that the BID likes as they don’t charge a percentage on orders, only a flat fee every month to restaurants.
Offerings include a free cheese plate with orders over $50 from Wolf and Deer, two sodas and two medium pizzas for $20 from Union Street Pizza, and BOGO chocolate chunk cookies from Buttermilk Bake Shop.
The BID hopes that Dine In Park Slope can be a cure to your quarantine fatigue.
“A lot of people want to get out. They’re tired of cooking,” Caserta laughed.
A full list of the participating restaurants and their deals can be found here.
Dine In Park Slope is scheduled from August 17th- August 28th.
Participating Restaurants:
48 Treehouse Cafe
483 4th Avenue
917-751-6950
Free plain and almond croissants while supplies last
M-F from 12-2 PM S-U from 2-4 PM
Alchemy
56 5th Avenue
718-636-4385
Half off all drinks (With food) for outside dining customers.
M-Th all day and night
Autumn Asian
349 Flatbush Avenue
718-789-6167
A serving of Edamame for free for order over $20, please mention it. Thank you.
Bar Crudo Oyster and Seafood Restaurant
412 5th Avenue
347-686-4156
Three course meal prefix
Monday to Friday 4 to 8 pm
Bklyn Crepe
274 Flatbush Avenue
718-638-1023
10% off entire order
Every day 8am-9pm
Bklyn Larder
228 Flatbush Avenue
718-783-1250
10% off hot sandwiches from 4-6pm, Tues-Fri
Bleachers Sports Bar
240 Flatbush Avenue
718-857-1111
During Happy Hour times, Any Wing AND Fries order (purchased together) we will offer a Free Frozen Margarita or Frozen Rum Punch
Happy Hour 3-7pm M-F, Weekends 12p-5pm
Bombay Kabab
54 7th Avenue
347-889-7686
5% off
Bowl and Blade
169 5th Avenue
718-783-7700
Free Iced Tea with an order of a Poke Bowl or Salad Bowl
Tuesday through Saturday, 12pm to 8pm, In house and Pick up only
Bricolage
162 5th Avenue
718-230-1835
A free cocktail when purchasing a dinner (menu cocktails only)
Broccolino
446a Dean Street
718-678-4200
15% off. Lunch special and happy hour excluded
Burger Village
222 7th Avenue
718-499-4165
10% off on the check
Buttermilk Bakeshop
260 5th Avenue
347-987-3941
(BOGO) Buy a chocolate chunk cookie get a chocolate chunk free! Limit one free cookie per customer
M-F 11am-4pm
Cafe Grumpy
383 7th Avenue
BOGO – buy one get one,Any coffee or tea beverage, Mon-Fri 5-7pm
Casa Azul
369 7th Avenue
929-337-6767
15% discount during lunch hours Monday-Friday 1-3, Saturday and Sunday 11-2
Chela
408 5th Avenue
347-686-4156
Pre fix – three course meal
Monday to Friday from 4 to 8 pm
Dickey’s Barbecue
196A Flatbush Avenue
347-889-5400
20% off orders over $12.00
El Nopal Restaurant
631 5 Ave
718-541-2732
$10 off. Delivery & Pick ups. Orders of $50 or more. Ca$h ONLY! MUST call directly.
Flying Hippo Bakery Cafe
383 5th Avenue
347-689-4881
Weekdays 11:30am -2:30pm 20% off any purchase of $10 or more (cakes and coffee beans are excluded)
Kami Sushi
385 Flatbush Ave
718-398-3299
A serving of Edamame for free for order over $20, please mention it. Thank you.
Kulushkat
446 C Dean Street
347-799-1972
Use code DineIn15 for UNLIMITED 15% off between August 17-28
Lizzie Kings
75A 5th Avenue
718-974-7279
1) Free Draft Beer with a purchase of an entree. 2) $5 off brunch tab Sat/Sun 10-4
Maya Taqueria
168 5th Avenue
718-398-6292
Buy any two tacos, get the third taco free!
Monday – Friday, 11am to 5pm, In house and Pick up only.
Miss American Pie
86 5th Avenue
347-860-1524
Free cookie or beverage with $15 purchase (excludes specialty drinks such as Shirley Temple, espresso drinks)
Tuesday-Friday, all day
Morgan’s Brooklyn Barbecue
267 Flatbush Avenue
718-622-2224
Complimentary Cornbread with Honey Butter Delivery Or Pickup
2:00-4:00 pm
Monday-Thursday
Naruto Ramen
276 5th Avenue
347-249-7683
Spend $15 or more and get a free ramune (japanese marble soda) or a free gyoza (dumplings)
Nuevo México Restaurant
489 5th Avenue
718-832-0050
With the purchase of a (Mango, Strawberry, Coconut, Jalapeño & Hibiscus) Margarita, Get 1 Free street taco or 2 Mini Flautas as appetizers. Excludes shrimp and fish options. Valid offer 1 per person. Only Outdoor dining and pick up. Offer Valid Wednesdays, Thursday’s & Sunday’s only.
Philly Pretzel Factory Brooklyn
131 5th Avenue
917-909-0345
Buy 3 Pretzels, get 3 Pretzels Free and $5 off any Party Tray
M-Sat 10am-7pm, closed on Sunday
Pulia
548 4th Avenue
718-788-1140
Free margarita pizza with any purchase over 20 dollars
Shaking Crab Brooklyn
230 5th Avenue
Summer Special: 1/2 pound of Snow Crab Legs / 1/2 of Shrimp (Heads On or Heads Off) with any Add On for $18
Sidecar
560 5th Avenue
718-369-0077
2 for 1 oyster special
Sip & Play
471 5th Avenue
718-971-1684
Buy one get one free on any of our bubble teas or coffee drinks! (in store only)
Wed-Fri 11-2pm
SkyIce
63 5th Avenue
718-230-0910
Free Thai Iced Tea or Thai Iced Coffee with your entree when you mention Dine In Park Slope
SkyIce 9th St
437 5th Avenue
Free Thai Iced Tea or Thai Iced Coffee with your entree when you mention Dine In Park Slope
Sofreh Restaurant
75 Saint Marks Avenue
646-340-0322
SottoVoce Restaurant
225 7th Avenue
718-369-9322
$25 pre-fixe, appetizer, entree, dessert
Mon – Thur all day, Fri-Sun until 6pm
Sugarcane
238 Flatbush Avenue
718-230-3954
20% Discount On All Meals Purchased Tuesday Through Thursday From 2pm-5pm
Sweet Polly
71 6th Avenue
718-484-9600
$1 Oyster happy hour for takeout and drink specials.
M-F 2-5pm
No delivery. Pick up order can be made in person or on our website
Sweetwaters Coffee & Tea
55 5th Avenue
845-236-6103
10% off everything with use of the Sweetwaters mobile app to order
Union Street Pizza
226 4th Avenue
347-916-1121
2 medium pizzas and 2 sodas- $20, 1 large pizza and 6 wings- $25
Every day 12pm to 8pm, In house and Pick up only
Un Posto Italiano
206 Garfield Place
718-638-8500
Tue to Friday 10am to 2pm free single espresso with any 15$ purchase at the Cafe
The V-Spot
156 5th Avenue
718-928-8778
A free bottle of VSPOT Sangria with any purchase of $20 or more
Monday-Sunday 12pm – 10pm
Wasan Brooklyn
440 Bergen Street
347-725-3550
10% of Cook on Hot Stone “Ishiyaki” Style.
Choice of
– Jumbo Shrimp 4pcs
– Chicken Wings 8pcs
– Sirloin Steak 6pcs
Wolf and Deer
74 5th Avenue
646-309-8280
Complimentary cheese plate with $50 purchase
Monday-Friday
Comments