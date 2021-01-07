Openings and Closings: Cheese, Chicken, and Charro Beans

Welcome to a new year of openings and closings. We’ve got lots of exciting new options to start the year off, including an underground barbecue delivery service, several new patisseries, and a new permanent home for a butcher pop-up. Mercifully, we start the year without a single closing. And as always, let us know if we’ve missed anything, and stay safe. You can find the last edition of this series here.

Blue Light Speak Cheesy

158 Green Street, between Manhattan Avenue and Franklin Street.

This former grilled cheese pop-up has returned, now at Getaway in Greenpoint. Eater reports that they’ve now added breakfast burritos, sandwiches, and double-decker tacos, and are open three days a week.

Burgie’s by Roberta’s

198 Randolph Street, between Stewart and Gardner avenues.

Roberta’s, the beloved pizza spot, has delved into the world of Burgers. Or, should we say, Burgie’s. They’ve got classics on the menu, like the Double Burgie with two patties, a potato roll, American cheese, onions, pickles, and thousand island dressing. Add fries for $5.

Crown Heights Pizza

563 Lincoln Place, between Franklin and Classon avenues.

A new Crown Heights pizzeria popped up last month, serving all the classics— Sicilian, grandma, and pretty much any other you can think of.

Divalicious Savory Cuisine

4714 Avenue N, between E. 48th Street and Schenectady Avenue.

Flatlands’ new Jamaican spot opened last month. They’ve got lots of good eats on the menu, including honey barbecue chicken, oxtail, liver fry dumplings, and fresh juices.

Fandi Mata

74 Bayard Street, between Leonard and Lorimer Streets.

This new Mediterranean restaurant opened recently for takeout and delivery. While closed by pandemic restrictions, their indoor space is huge and right across from McCarren Park in Williamsburg. Try the sunchoke soup, grilled avocado, or a canned cocktail.

Fjord Fish Market

249 5th Avenue, between Carroll Street and Garfield Place.

The long-awaited opening of Fjord Fish Market’s Park Slope location is finally upon us. The spot has been in the works since 2019 and is now open and serving up both fresh raw fish and prepared seafood dishes.

Flambé

9007 Avenue A, between Ramsey Avenue and E. 91st Street.

This new Caribbean seafood spot opened about five weeks ago, serving up dishes like whole fried fish, macaroni pie, crab legs, and chicken and waffles.

Flatbush Counter

295 Flatbush Avenue, between Prospect Place and St. Marks Avenue.

Signs have gone up for a new spot on Flatbush Avenue. Nothing’s been posted to their Instagram yet, so we can only assume they’re coming soon.

Julien Boulangerie

186 5th Avenue, between Degraw and Sackett streets.

Park Slope’s 5th Avenue welcomed Julien Boulangerie in the last few weeks. The spot quickly filled Konditori’s (who moved into a bigger space across the street) old home. They’ve got pastries and other baked goods on the menu.

Le Petit Monstre

82 Washington Avenue, between Park and Flushing avenues.

Pastries, groceries, and plants. Everything you need, you can get at Le Petit Monstre, which opened in Clinton Hill last month.

Nili

360 Smith Street, between 2nd Place and 2nd Street.

From the team at Fort Greene’s Miss Ada comes Nili, a new Carroll Gardens coffee shop. Chicken shawarma and freshly baked bread are also on the menu.

Prospect Butcher Co

665 Vanderbilt Avenue, between Prospect and Park places.

The once pop-up only butcher, Prospect Butcher Co, has found a permanent home on Vanderbilt. Previously at Faun, their new finished storefront popped up late last month, and they’re working up to an official grand opening.

Revolucion Tacos

478 Halsey Street, between Lewis and Stuyvesant Avenues.

A Halsey Street location of Revolucion opened recently, serving guacamole, beans, and all the classic tacos.

Tantuni Steak Sandwich and Salads

3371 Shore Parkway, between E. 19th Street and Sheepshead Bay Road.

Grab the namesake steak sandwich, chicken wings, or a Caesar salad from Sheepshead Bay’s Tantuni, which opened last month.

The Underground Barbecue

1053 Atlantic Avenue, between Classon and Franklin avenues.

Branded as “Brooklyn’s Barbecue Speakeasy,” this spot started delivering within the last few weeks. Grab all your favorites— smoked ribs, pulled pork, potato salad, and jalapeño smoked Oaxaca cornbread. They take orders online for delivery and have daily specials posted on their website.

Vineapple Cafe

71 Pineapple Street, between Hicks and Henry streets.

Eater reports that a new cafe opened in the space of the former Brooklyn Heights coffee shop of the same name. They’re offering breakfast, lunch, dinner, and a coffee program.

Xilonen

905 Lorimer Street, between Norman and Nassau avenues.

This vegan and vegetarian Mexican spot opened for breakfast and lunch last week. Try their green chorizo quesadilla, masa pancake, or carrot tostada.