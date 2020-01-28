New Biz: Rooftop Skating, Co-Working for Women, & Jazz Club Closure

Welcome to our business column, where we’ll share news on expansions, new biz, pop-ups, art shows, and recent closures.
Openings
Bond Townhouse & Garden @ Boerum Hill
A landmark townhouse in Boerum Hill was reimagined and developed by MySuites & Co into The Bond Townhouse & Garden, a luxury small-scale hotel. The new hotel claims to be “not your Airbnb or typical boutique hotel.” The suites are serviced apartments, with an array of amenities that work well for long-term stays and include services typical of a hotel, but feel like home. Just with four two-bedrooms suites and a private landscaped garden, you can request a membership to become part of the modern home-share here.
New Deli @ Greenpoint
Work in progress this morning to open a Deli at 97 Franklin St., where American Deli Market closed in 2018 (2nd pic shows the night the sign came down) after 20 years due to rent increases. The new owners also operate LA Pizza at 887 Manhattan Ave. and said that rennovations will take at least two months.
Warby Parker @ Park Slope
Warby Parker Flatbush Avenue celebrated their grand opening this weekend, adding their third Brooklyn store on the map, amongst another seven in Manhattan. This location offers eye exams and takes insurance from UnitedHealthcare and Spectra. You can enjoy their collection of glasses, sunglasses, and helpful staff ready to find your perfect pair (or two).
Address: 208 Flatbush Avenue, Park Slope
Hours: 10AM – 7PM (Daily)
Sunset Terrace Family Health Center @ Sunset Park
Originally a hub for adult primary care, behavioral health, and HIV services, the Sunset Terrace Family Health Center has expanded to become a full-service healthcare facility to care for the borough’s growing families. The expansion of primary care and the addition of dental services and a new pharmacy are among the new services now provided at the newly renovated facility.
Hours: Call to schedule an appointment 718-630-6875
Grand Days @ Williamsburg
A new play space and café for young children and their parents secured a 3,650-square-foot long-term lease, as reported by Connect New York. The space will have creative open playtime and events for families, alongside food and drink.
Address: 307-311 Grand Street, Williamsburg
Hours: TBD
The Wing @ Williamsburg
The Wing, a network of work and community spaces designed for women, is opening their first location in Williamsburg, second in Brooklyn, and fifth in New York City, and eleventh globally. The space is roughly 12,000 square feet across three floors and has a Little Wing childcare space, a full-service cafe, conference rooms, phone booths, a beauty room, a quiet room, a pump room, showers and lockers, as well as a full roof terrace with cityscape views.
Address: 71-75 North 7th Street, Williamsburg.
Vale Rink @ Williamsburg
The 23rd-floor outdoor rooftop of the William Vale Hotel has its first seasonal skating rink. Open to the public and locals alike, guests can with a stunning backdrop of the city skyline.
The rink has a non-water based surface called Glice, a new synthetic ice technology.
“Glice is different than an ice rink as it is Swiss engineered synthetic ice,” Nick Angel, the General Manager of Vale Rink, told Bklyner. “It provides a similar feel to ice without the cold and wetness. It is more environmentally friendly as Glice doesn’t require any power, water, or maintenance and can be used in any weather conditions, hot or cold.”
Skating costs $20 for adults and $12 for kids, which includes skate rentals and admission. Take a break from skating and warm up in the tent featuring lounge chairs in addition to hot chocolate and treats.
Address: 111 N. 12th Street, Williamsburg
Hours: Wednesday and Thursday: 2pm – 10pm, Friday: 2pm – 12am, Saturday: Noon – 12am, Sunday: Noon – 10pm
Closings
Made in New York Jazz @ Park Slope
Address: 155 Fifth Avenue, Park Slope
Municipal Credit Union @ Coney Island
The Municipal Credit Union bank has announced that it will be closing six branches on January 31, 2020 including the Coney Island branch at MCU Park, one of the neighborhood’s last full-service banking institutions. Read the full story here.
Address: 1904 Surf Avenue, Coney Island
Are you opening a business? Did you see a new storefront go up? Did your favorite pop-up find a permanent home? Is your favorite corner shoppe closing? Please let us know.
