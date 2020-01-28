Business

New Biz: Rooftop Skating, Co-Working for Women, & Jazz Club Closure

Irina Groushevaia|

Welcome to our business column, where we'll share news on expansions, new biz, pop-ups, art shows, and recent closures.

Openings

Bond Townhouse & Garden @ Boerum Hill

The Garden Suite at the Bond Townhouse. Courtesy of The Bond Townhouse.

A landmark townhouse in Boerum Hill was reimagined and developed by MySuites & Co into The Bond Townhouse & Garden, a luxury small-scale hotel. The new hotel claims to be “not your Airbnb or typical boutique hotel.” The suites are serviced apartments, with an array of amenities that work well for long-term stays and include services typical of a hotel, but feel like home. Just with four two-bedrooms suites and a private landscaped garden, you can request a membership to become part of the modern home-share here.

 

Warby Parker @ Park Slope

Warby Parker. Courtesy of Warby Parker.

Warby Parker Flatbush Avenue celebrated their grand opening this weekend, adding their third Brooklyn store on the map, amongst another seven in Manhattan. This location offers eye exams and takes insurance from UnitedHealthcare and Spectra. You can enjoy their collection of glasses, sunglasses, and helpful staff ready to find your perfect pair (or two).

Address: 208 Flatbush Avenue, Park Slope

Hours: 10AM – 7PM (Daily)

Sunset Terrace Family Health Center @ Sunset Park

Sunset Terrace Family Health Center. Courtesy of the center.

Originally a hub for adult primary care, behavioral health, and HIV services, the Sunset Terrace Family Health Center has expanded to become a full-service healthcare facility to care for the borough’s growing families. The expansion of primary care and the addition of dental services and a new pharmacy are among the new services now provided at the newly renovated facility.

Address: 514 49th Street, Sunset Park

Hours: Call to schedule an appointment 718-630-6875

 

Grand Days @ Williamsburg

A new play space and café for young children and their parents secured a 3,650-square-foot long-term lease, as reported by Connect New York. The space will have creative open playtime and events for families, alongside food and drink.

Address: 307-311 Grand Street, Williamsburg

Hours: TBD

 

The Wing @ Williamsburg

The Wing, a network of work and community spaces designed for women, is opening their first location in Williamsburg, second in Brooklyn, and fifth in New York City, and eleventh globally. The space is roughly 12,000 square feet across three floors and has a Little Wing childcare space, a full-service cafe, conference rooms, phone booths, a beauty room, a quiet room, a pump room, showers and lockers, as well as a full roof terrace with cityscape views.

Address: 71-75 North 7th Street, Williamsburg.

Hours: TBD, opening February 14

Vale Rink @ Williamsburg

The Vale Rink. Courtesy of The Vale Rink.

The 23rd-floor outdoor rooftop of the William Vale Hotel has its first seasonal skating rink. Open to the public and locals alike, guests can with a stunning backdrop of the city skyline.

The rink has a non-water based surface called Glice, a new synthetic ice technology.

“Glice is different than an ice rink as it is Swiss engineered synthetic ice,” Nick Angel, the General Manager of Vale Rink, told Bklyner. “It provides a similar feel to ice without the cold and wetness. It is more environmentally friendly as Glice doesn’t require any power, water, or maintenance and can be used in any weather conditions, hot or cold.”

Skating costs $20 for adults and $12 for kids, which includes skate rentals and admission. Take a break from skating and warm up in the tent featuring lounge chairs in addition to hot chocolate and treats.

Address: 111 N. 12th Street, Williamsburg

Hours: Wednesday and Thursday: 2pm – 10pm, Friday: 2pm – 12am, Saturday: Noon – 12am, Sunday: Noon – 10pm

Closings

Made in New York Jazz @ Park Slope

On Monday, Made in New York Jazz Cafe and Bar that had just opened in October, announced that it is closing indefinitely due to a tragic fire that took place last week in the building where the club was located.
Made in NY Jazz co-founder Michael Brovkine says that, “first and foremost, our condolences go to the two people on the top floor of the building who lost their lives in the fire. Less importantly, this disaster has caused irreparable damage to the entire club. Our light, sound, instruments, stage and bar have either been destroyed or badly compromised by smoke and water.”
All previously scheduled shows at Made in NY Jazz for dates after January 23 have been canceled and tickets purchased for those dates are in the process of being refunded.

Address: 155 Fifth Avenue, Park Slope

Municipal Credit Union @ Coney Island

The Municipal Credit Union bank has announced that it will be closing six branches on January 31, 2020 including the Coney Island branch at MCU Park, one of the neighborhood’s last full-service banking institutions. Read the full story here.

Address: 1904 Surf Avenue, Coney Island

Are you opening a business? Did you see a new storefront go up? Did your favorite pop-up find a permanent home? Is your favorite corner shoppe closing? Please let us know.

