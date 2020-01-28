New Biz: Rooftop Skating, Co-Working for Women, & Jazz Club Closure

Welcome to our business column, where we’ll share news on expansions, new biz, pop-ups, art shows, and recent closures.

Openings

Warby Parker @ Park Slope

Warby Parker Flatbush Avenue celebrated their grand opening this weekend, adding their third Brooklyn store on the map, amongst another seven in Manhattan. This location offers eye exams and takes insurance from UnitedHealthcare and Spectra. You can enjoy their collection of glasses, sunglasses, and helpful staff ready to find your perfect pair (or two).

Address: 208 Flatbush Avenue, Park Slope

Hours: 10AM – 7PM (Daily)

Sunset Terrace Family Health Center @ Sunset Park

Originally a hub for adult primary care, behavioral health, and HIV services, the Sunset Terrace Family Health Center has expanded to become a full-service healthcare facility to care for the borough’s growing families. The expansion of primary care and the addition of dental services and a new pharmacy are among the new services now provided at the newly renovated facility.

Address: 514 49th Street, Sunset Park

Hours: Call to schedule an appointment 718-630-6875

Grand Days @ Williamsburg

A new play space and café for young children and their parents secured a 3,650-square-foot long-term lease, as reported by Connect New York. The space will have creative open playtime and events for families, alongside food and drink.

Address: 307-311 Grand Street, Williamsburg

Hours: TBD

The Wing @ Williamsburg The Wing, a network of work and community spaces designed for women, is opening their first location in Williamsburg, second in Brooklyn, and fifth in New York City, and eleventh globally. The space is roughly 12,000 square feet across three floors and has a Little Wing childcare space, a full-service cafe, conference rooms, phone booths, a beauty room, a quiet room, a pump room, showers and lockers, as well as a full roof terrace with cityscape views.

Address: 71-75 North 7th Street, Williamsburg. Hours: TBD, opening February 14

Vale Rink @ Williamsburg The 23rd-floor outdoor rooftop of the William Vale Hotel has its first seasonal skating rink. Open to the public and locals alike, guests can with a stunning backdrop of the city skyline. The rink has a non-water based surface called Glice, a new synthetic ice technology. “Glice is different than an ice rink as it is Swiss engineered synthetic ice,” Nick Angel, the General Manager of Vale Rink, told Bklyner. “It provides a similar feel to ice without the cold and wetness. It is more environmentally friendly as Glice doesn’t require any power, water, or maintenance and can be used in any weather conditions, hot or cold.” Skating costs $20 for adults and $12 for kids, which includes skate rentals and admission. Take a break from skating and warm up in the tent featuring lounge chairs in addition to hot chocolate and treats. Address: 111 N. 12th Street, Williamsburg Hours: Wednesday and Thursday: 2pm – 10pm, Friday: 2pm – 12am, Saturday: Noon – 12am, Sunday: Noon – 10pm