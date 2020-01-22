Fire in Park Slope Kills One Person, Injuries Another

PARK SLOPE – a fire at a 5th Avenue apartment building has killed one man and injured a woman.

FDNY received the call of a fire on the fourth floor of an apartment building at 155 5th Avenue between Lincoln and St John’s Places at 2:05 a.m. this morning. 106 firefighters responded, and the fire was placed under control by 3:02 a.m. A 37-year-old man and a 22-year-old woman, whose names have not been released, were found in critical condition inside of the building and transported to New York-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital. The man died at the hospital, according to NYPD.

A video on Citizen.com shows a firefighter climbing a ladder up to the fourth-floor window, which is spewing smoke. A second video shows the same scene, but filmed from across the street, and revealing somewhere over a dozen fire trucks.

This is the third deadly fire in Brooklyn this week. Yesterday 11-year-old Shirr Teved was killed inside her home on 761 Ocean Parkway, near Foster Avenue. On Monday, a man identified as Antonio Litman by the NY Daily News was found dead at the scene of a fire at 248 Adelphi Street in Fort Greene. His death has since been ruled a homicide.

The cause of this fire is still under investigation, and the cause of the man’s death has not yet been determined.