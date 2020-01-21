Fatal Fire Claims the Life of 11-Year-Old Girl

MIDWOOD – A fire at an Ocean Parkway residence last night took the life of an 11-year-old girl, and injured one firefighter.

The FDNY received the 911 call of a fire on the first floor of a building at 761 Ocean Parkway, near Foster Avenue, at 10:20 p.m last night. They arrived at the scene within three minutes, and the fire was placed under control an hour and a half later, by 11:50 p.m.

The girl, Shirr Teved, who lived at the address, was found unconscious and was transported to Maimonides Medical Center, where she died. One firefighter was transported in serious but non-life threatening condition to New York-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center in Manhattan.

In a video of the fire on Citizen.com, firefighters can be seen working inside of the building, throwing items out of the window. The video then shows a hectic scene involving numerous firetrucks and police cars, along with a number of pedestrians observing the activity. An unidentified person is shown being rushed through on a gurney by firefighters before being lifted into a Hatzalah, Jewish emergency volunteer medical service, ambulance.

The cause of Teved’s death has yet to be determined, and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.