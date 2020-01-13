More Swastikas, Anti-Semitic Messages Found at Brooklyn Technical High School

FORT GREENE – More anti-Semitic tags, this time at an elite High School in Brooklyn.

At 5:12 p.m. on Thursday, NYPD received a report of swastikas and the message ‘Kill All Jews’ scrawled on the wall of a stairway on the third floor of Brooklyn Technical High School. The incident took place at approximately 3:40 p.m., according to NYPD. It has not been confirmed who initially made the report. It has been deemed an act of criminal mischief, and is currently under investigation.

“I hope that we can use this as a tool or instrument to not only galvanize people for the moment, but understand that we have to continue to combat racism and all forms of hatred perpetually. This can’t be in isolation,” Assemblyman Walter Mosley, who represents Fort Greene, said in a comment about the incident. “Unfortunately, hatred never goes away.”

The Assemblyman mentioned that he would be traveling to Poland this week for a meeting with the leaders of the local Jewish community. He plans to discuss how New York elected officials can better serve Holocaust survivors, and to discuss anti-Semitism in both Poland and New York.

Mayor de Blasio tweeted a response:

I know the halls of Brooklyn Tech very well. The idea of someone defacing them with loathsome, anti-Semitic messages is painful.@NYPDHateCrimes is investigating this — if you have any information, please contact them IMMEDIATELY. https://t.co/XcFwpcvMja — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) January 13, 2020

Governor Cuomo said in a statement:

“I am appalled by the reports of a swastika and the message ‘Kill All Jews’ found scrawled on the walls of Brooklyn Tech High School.

This is New York, and we have absolutely zero tolerance for such acts of intolerance and bigotry. When you attack one of us, you attack all of us, and we will stand united with the Jewish community to condemn these illegal acts and eradicate this cancer of hate.

I am directing the State Police Hate Crimes Task Force to assist the NYPD in their investigation to ensure the person responsible for this vile act is held accountable to the fullest extent of the law. Racism, anti-Semitism and other forms of intolerance are repugnant to New York values. We will fight back every time they rear their ugly head, and we will win because we are right and we know diversity is and always will be our greatest strength.”

Hate crimes against the Jewish community in Brooklyn have been happening at a frightening clip as of late, including the recent reports of swastikas found at Trump Village and in Greenpoint, as well as a number of assaults. Brooklyn residents and politicians have begun significantly ramping up efforts to address and cut down on these incidents.