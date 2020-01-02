Federal Funds Announced to Help Fight Anti-Semitism as Crimes Against Jews Continue to Plague New York

Local Congressional representatives announce federal aid, Governor Andrew M. Cuomo directs State Police to further increase patrols and security in Orthodox Jewish neighborhoods across the state, as local politicians and community members continue to rally and stand in solidarity with the Jewish community that suffered more hateful attacks since Saturday’s stabbing in Monsey.

Last week, Brooklyn politicians called for a state of emergency to be declared to protect Jewish residents in New York after a violent stabbing of a Rabbi and his friends and family during Chanukah. This is one of many anti-Semitic crimes in New York in the past week.

On New Year’s Eve, thousands rallied under the giant menorah at Grand Army Plaza in Brooklyn to show solidarity with the Jewish community.

On New Year’s Day, Governor Cuomo visited the Orthodox Jewish Neighborhood in Williamsburg with Rabbi David Niederman, the Executive Director of the United Jewish Organizations of Williamsburg and North Brooklyn.

“Everybody feels very upset and disturbed about what happened and everybody stands in solidarity with you,” Cuomo said during his visit in Williamsburg. “So I’m here today, not just for me, I’m here representing all the people of the State of New York who want to say they’re sorry about the tragedy and they stand with you in total solidarity and love.”

We reported that hate crimes overall were up 64% in mid-2019 in NYC, and 60% of the total hate crimes were against Jewish people in neighborhoods that are home to many Orthodox Jews like Williamsburg, Crown Heights, and Borough Park. According to NYPD reports, there were 166 anti-Semitic hate crime complaints in NYC in the first three quarters of 2019. By comparison, there were 186 complaints for all of 2018.

“And we hope that it’s a new beginning, it’s a new decade, and we’re looking forward to leading a safe, peaceful community, being able to continue our religious traditions the way we had that for generations and generations,” Rabbi Niederman said during Cuomo’s visit.

Today, following the spike in anti-Semitism attacks, Representatives Max Rose, Jerrold Nadler, Yvette Clarke, Eliot Engel, Hakeem Jeffries, Carolyn Maloney, Gregory Meeks, and Grace Meng held a press conference at the Museum of Jewish Heritage – A Living Memorial to the Holocaust in Manhattan to announce a 50% increase in federal funding to help improve security and safety at vulnerable, high-risk institutions throughout New York that include synagogues, mosques, churches, and community centers. Congress increased funding for the Nonprofit Security Grant Program to $90 million.

“We have all been horrified by the anti-Semitic attacks over the past few weeks and the rising trend of terrorist attacks on houses of worship,” the Congressmembers said in a joint statement. “This cannot continue, because everyone should be able to worship and pray in peace. That’s why we fought to increase critical funding for the Nonprofit Grant Security Program by 50 percent to help protect and secure these institutions. Additionally, in the coming months our offices will be working with organizations throughout New York City and the entire metropolitan area to ensure those in the community have all the federal grant funding, resources and tools they need at their fingertips. Because we all must work together to not only educate and eradicate hate, but to leave no stone unturned in our efforts to ensure safety and security in our communities.”