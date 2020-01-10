Swastikas Found at Trump Village in Coney Island

CONEY ISLAND — Multiple swastikas were found drawn on the wall of a hallway at Trump Village this morning.

The incident was reported to NYPD at approximately 11 a.m. by a woman who observed it after the fact at 2935 West 5th Street which is a part of the housing complex Trump Village, cops told Bklyner.

No other information about the witness or the perpetrator has been provided, and it is unclear what was used to draw the swastikas. The incident is being investigated by the Hate Crime Task Force.

Councilman Mark Treyger publicized the incident via Facebook:

“I was just alerted by the 60th precinct that multiple Swastikas were found at 2935 West 5th St. NYPD has initiated a hate crimes investigation. This is a disgusting and egregious hate crime and this is why we need a comprehensive and localized approach to combat Antisemitism and other hateful acts. This Brooklyn neighborhood is home to many Holocaust survivors and children of survivors. We must do everything we can to eradicate hate in our city. The acts will not be tolerated and I thank the NYPD for their swift response. I will continue to call for a comprehensive and localized plan to root out hate in our neighborhoods and our city.”

This is just the latest in an ongoing parade of anti-Semitic incidents, from the recent vandalism in Greenpoint to the assault of two Jewish men in Crown Heights.