It’s Snowing In Brooklyn & Lots Of Other News

Yes, you read that right– it’s snowing! Coronavirus numbers are also rising, so please stay safe and wear your mask.

According to the Mayor, today’s daily number of people admitted to NYC hospitals for a suspected COVID-19 is 196 patients. The threshold is 200. Today’s number on a seven-day average, 2,738 – “obviously, way too high. We want to get that back under 550.” The city’s 7-day rolling average is 4.81% as of today, Mayor said.